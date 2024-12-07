The Real Reason Jelly Roll Was Arrested At 13

Jelly Roll may be living a lavish life now, but his success did not come easily. The heavily tattooed crooner has a criminal record almost as long as his music catalog with 40 arrests to his name. "There was a time in my life where I truly thought... this was it," he admitted on "CBS News Sunday Morning" in January 2024, while visiting his old jail cell at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility in Nashville. But fortunately, the country star was one of the lucky ones. While Jelly Roll's real life story is tragic, he was able to make a complete transformation from felon into a music superstar. Who would have thought that little Jason Bradley DeFord, first arrested at the tender age of 13, would one day be topping the charts?

Advertisement

Jelly Roll's first arrest marked the beginning of a decade-long string of incarcerations. But how did it all start? What led him down this path in the first place? The singer detailed his first felony in a 2024 appearance on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, confirming that he was arrested for strong-arm robbery, aka a robbery where there isn't a deadly weapon involved. The "Save Me" hitmaker confessed that he had "deep-rooted insecurities" as a kid because of his size, which prompted him to act out. "I'd gotten a fight with a kid and back then they had the chain wallets [...] I grabbed a chain wallet to try to hit him with it," Jelly Roll recounted, noting that he ultimately got "20-something months" for this offense.

Advertisement