Tragic Details About Jelly Roll's Childhood

By the time he was 13, Jelly Roll's parents could no longer make their marriage work and ultimately divorced in 1997. According to the singer, it was the ending of his father's fifth or sixth marriage. When his dad left, Jelly Roll felt the responsibility of being the man of the house, which involved financial implications. In an interview with Billboard, he said that the only way to support his mother feasibly was through crime. "I told my dad before he died [in 2019], 'I wonder, if I'd have moved in with you when you divorced, if I'd have went to Vanderbilt [University] or something.'" he said.

Instead, Jelly Roll turned to dealing. It wasn't a hard transition for the young rapper, as illegal activity had always been present in his life up to that point. It seemed like all the people around him struggled with addiction, including his mother. His dad organized illegal betting on the side. "As f***ed up as this may sound, there were drug dealers and drug users," he told Billboard. "I wanted to be the guy getting money, not the guy losing it." But eventually, Jelly Roll became the latter. The singer struggled with a cocaine addiction, which he told People magazine about, admitting that he thought everyone drank alcohol so they didn't have to use drugs while sober. "I had to learn that you could drink alcohol without doing cocaine," he said. "It took me a long time to learn that."

