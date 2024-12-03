Martha Stewart Broke A Major Rule In Rome & Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing
Martha Stewart has used her Instagram to post thirst traps and to promote her various projects, but a recent post has left fans either confused, impressed, or angry. Stewart was on a trip to Rome, and she's been sharing photos from the trip. One post was a gorgeous set of photos from the Sistine Chapel.
The thing is, though, photos aren't allowed in the Sistine Chapel. This isn't a vague interpretation of a suggested guideline. It's the absolute rule. The Vatican Museum's website states: "In the Sistine Chapel it is forbidden to take photographs or films with any type of electronic equipment." Clearly, Stewart doesn't think the rules apply to her. Or perhaps they didn't. She said in the caption that she was there "during our quiet hour" and she's a celebrity, so maybe it was a private tour and it was allowed?
Either way, while it's not one of Stewart's biggest scandals, it's leaving some people confused. "They weren't screaming no photo no photo" questioned one person in the comments on Stewart's photos. Then there were others who applauded Stewart's seeming bravery in taking and posting the pictures. "Martha, you a baddie! You can't take pictures in there," wrote one. Another said, "I'm surprised they let you take pictures. We were forbidden."
Martha Stewart has disappointed some fans
Some had theories as to why Martha Stewart was able to take the photos in the Sistine Chapel. One was that she was a celebrity, so of course she could. Similar to that, some said it may have been down to money. "She made a donation, which means she paid for the opportunity. But from what I'm reading that is not an option for everyone so high rollers only," one person commented. Stewart does lead a lavish life, so her getting special access to something like this wouldn't really surprise us.
Then there were those who got mad at Stewart over the pictures. One wrote, "I love Martha but this is a prime example of the privileged and wealthy having special treatment. Very disappointing." One person responded to that, claiming that Stewart must've taken the VIP Key Master's Tour, "which takes place in the early morning hours if you are willing to purchase the tour ticket. You are able to take photos during that time in the Sistine [C]hapel for about 15 minutes." They also added, "Well worth the fee if you are able to do so."
However she visited, Stewart is hardly the first person to break this rule at the Sistine Chapel, but with over 2 million followers on Instagram, she has more of a reach than most. Whether it would have been better for her to take the photos but just not post them is debatable, but Stewart's decision to both take and post the photos has certainly divided her fans.