Martha Stewart Broke A Major Rule In Rome & Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing

Some had theories as to why Martha Stewart was able to take the photos in the Sistine Chapel. One was that she was a celebrity, so of course she could. Similar to that, some said it may have been down to money. "She made a donation, which means she paid for the opportunity. But from what I'm reading that is not an option for everyone so high rollers only," one person commented. Stewart does lead a lavish life, so her getting special access to something like this wouldn't really surprise us.

Then there were those who got mad at Stewart over the pictures. One wrote, "I love Martha but this is a prime example of the privileged and wealthy having special treatment. Very disappointing." One person responded to that, claiming that Stewart must've taken the VIP Key Master's Tour, "which takes place in the early morning hours if you are willing to purchase the tour ticket. You are able to take photos during that time in the Sistine [C]hapel for about 15 minutes." They also added, "Well worth the fee if you are able to do so."

However she visited, Stewart is hardly the first person to break this rule at the Sistine Chapel, but with over 2 million followers on Instagram, she has more of a reach than most. Whether it would have been better for her to take the photos but just not post them is debatable, but Stewart's decision to both take and post the photos has certainly divided her fans.

