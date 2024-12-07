J. Lo Credits Her Mom For The Most Important Skill In Her Repertoire

Apart from being a powerful vocalist, Jennifer Lopez is known for her killer dance moves, which made her a global sensation. From her electrifying steps on "Waiting for Tonight" to her alluring routine on "Love Don't Cost a Thing," Lopez has showcased a dance ability that enchanted audiences worldwide. However, not many know that her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, played a significant role in making her fall in love with dancing and nurturing her passion by exposing her to music and other creative outlets from a very young age.

In December 2019, Lopez posted an endearing birthday wish for Rodríguez on her official Instagram account and expressed gratitude for everything she had done for her. But she surprised everyone when she candidly admitted her mother was the person who first taught her how to dance, influencing her signature style. Moreover, the singer-songwriter confessed that she got her energy from her mother as well. "People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol ... well now you know ... Guadalupe ... my mommy. (F)or as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in," she wrote on Instagram in the now-deleted post (via Today).

In that same post, her fans got a rare glimpse of how incredible J. Lo's mother danced when the singer brought Rodríguez onstage during one of her concerts. The moment felt like a heartfelt tribute to the woman who shaped Lopez's career as a dancer and a performer.

