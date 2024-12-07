J. Lo Credits Her Mom For The Most Important Skill In Her Repertoire
Apart from being a powerful vocalist, Jennifer Lopez is known for her killer dance moves, which made her a global sensation. From her electrifying steps on "Waiting for Tonight" to her alluring routine on "Love Don't Cost a Thing," Lopez has showcased a dance ability that enchanted audiences worldwide. However, not many know that her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, played a significant role in making her fall in love with dancing and nurturing her passion by exposing her to music and other creative outlets from a very young age.
In December 2019, Lopez posted an endearing birthday wish for Rodríguez on her official Instagram account and expressed gratitude for everything she had done for her. But she surprised everyone when she candidly admitted her mother was the person who first taught her how to dance, influencing her signature style. Moreover, the singer-songwriter confessed that she got her energy from her mother as well. "People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol ... well now you know ... Guadalupe ... my mommy. (F)or as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in," she wrote on Instagram in the now-deleted post (via Today).
In that same post, her fans got a rare glimpse of how incredible J. Lo's mother danced when the singer brought Rodríguez onstage during one of her concerts. The moment felt like a heartfelt tribute to the woman who shaped Lopez's career as a dancer and a performer.
Jennifer Lopez and her mother have a tumultuous past
The stunning Jennifer Lopez has never shied away from letting the world how her mother influenced her life and her career, sharing a beautiful relationship with her. However, things weren't always as good. The "On the Floor" hitmaker revealed she didn't receive enough love from Guadalupe Rodríguez while growing up. In the documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," the musician opened up about her childhood and talked about how she was always looking for someone to connect with. During the documentary, Lopez called Rodríguez a "narcissistic, center of the attention, life of the party-type person" (via Vibe).
On the other hand, in her documentary on Netflix "Halftime," J. Lo noted how her mother beat her and her siblings when they were young. "She did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough. She beat the [expletive] out of us. ... My mom is a super complicated woman and she carries a lot of baggage, she wanted us to be independent and never have to rely on a man," Lopez said (via Hello Magazine). Fortunately, their relationship got better over time. In July 2024, Rodríguez attended her daughter's 55th birthday party and looked staggering in a light blue gown.
As a mother, Rodríguez guided Lopez through some of the most important times of her life, including her relationship with Ben Affleck. According to the Daily Mail in July 2024, the singer's mother reportedly advised her to divorce Affleck and move forward. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, proving Bennifer was phony for longer than expected and that Rodríguez seemingly helped not only with dancing, but also when Lopez needed her the most.