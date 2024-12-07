The Stunning Transformation Of Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter, Bonnie Chapman
One of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman's 13 children, Bonnie Chapman grew up in one of America's most unique blended families. Chapman is Dog the Bounty Hunter's 10th child, whom he welcomed with his late wife Beth Chapman in 1998 — Dog has been married to five women. Beyond her fame from her father's many hit reality series, Chapman has found quite a bit of success online, becoming an Instagram sensation, as well as creating a clothing boutique in tribute to her late mother, Beth, who died from lung cancer in 2019.
Unlike many of her siblings who formed a career stemming from their father's bounty-hunting success, Chapman has carved her own path, starring in a social justice TV series and well as advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQIA+ rights, which has not sat well with her politically right-winged father and ultimately began a family scandal. From the toddler cheering on her criminal-catching father to the beautiful social media influencer and human rights advocate, Bonnie Chapman has gone through a stunning transformation over the years.
Fame first found Bonnie Chapman on A&E's Dog the Bounty Hunter
Bonnie Chapman was just 4 years old when she was first featured on her father Duane "Dog" Chapman's A&E series "Dog The Bounty Hunter," which followed Dog's pursuit to chase down a slate of fugitives across their home state of Hawaii, with occasional help from his family. Chapman also appeared in the spinoff series "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt", about her father and mother, Beth Chapman, assisting bail bondsmen across America in their search for criminals.
Chapman has been open about her complicated relationship with her family's fame. She told The U.S. Sun in 2023 that growing up in the spotlight, she often felt left out of the praise her parents received. "As a child I would get pushed out of the way for people to take pictures of my mom and dad, and not realize I was their kid," said Chapman. However, she found her own path to stardom after being cast in UnleasedTV's social justice show "The System" in 2021, just after the same network canceled her father's series "Dog Unleashed," which never made it on air.
Bonnie Chapman tragically lost her mom in 2019
At 20 years old, Bonnie Chapman tragically lost her mother to stage four lung cancer. Beth Chapman, who was diagnosed with her terminal illness in 2017, died in June 2019 at 51. Beth's famous bounty-hunting husband Duane "Dog" Chapman posted to X (then Twitter) to share the news of her death, writing: "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."
As peaceful as Dog described Beth's death, Chapman revealed to SurvivorNet that it was much more raw and devastating. "She quite literally choked on her cancer," Chapman candidly told the outlet. "My mom was naked in the bathroom and told my dad to look at her. And he goes, 'I am looking at you.' And she goes, 'No, look at me.'" At that moment, Chapman said Beth started to gasp for air and the family knew to call an ambulance. "And that was the last moment that we really saw her completely conscious," said Chapman.
Bonnie Chapman has tension with her father because of opposing political views
Duane "Dog" Chapman was in some hot water with Bonnie Chapman in August 2021 over his racist and homophobic language. In a lengthy Facebook post, Chapman talked about her dad being fired by UnleashedTV for directing such language towards her co-stars at "The System." She affirmed that her father is wildly derogatory and believes in right-wing extremism, including QAnon political conspiracy theories. According to Chapman, he allegedly called "Black Lives Matter" protesters "thugs." "I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father's progression into his old racist ways," Chapman wrote.
Chapman also claimed in her post that her father had an affair with a friend of her mom's before Beth Chapman died in 2019. "She loved my father and did her best to make him the best man he could be," Chapman penned. "All too often, that job consisted of dealing with his near-constant infidelity with her friends and strangers while trying to teach him to be a better man." Chapman and her sister Cecily were ultimately not invited to their father's wedding in 2021 because of their political differences.
Bonnie Chapman has found a following through makeup and skincare videos
Aside from her political activism on "The System," Bonnie Chapman uses much of her time posting online, creating content for her hundreds of thousands of fans. Namely, Chapman shares beauty/skincare tips and makeup brand reviews on her Instagram to 150k+ followers nearly every day, giving us an up close look to her ongoing transformation. Her earlier posts mostly consist of close-up photos of unique makeup looks she creates, but as of 2024, Chapman is successfully doing brand deals for beauty products, likely making a living off of her content creation.
Many of her posts also contain guiding messages to her followers in her captions. For example, she captioned a November 2024 Instagram selfie, "Keep taking time for yourself until you're you again." Her gentle presence on social media is often complimented by her sweet commemorations of her late mother. "I live each day knowing you would be proud of me for standing my ground like you did when you were here," Chapman wrote in a beautiful tribute to her mom on Instagram, with many fans commenting how much they adored Beth Chapman.
Bonnie Chapman's massive weight loss transformation was jaw-dropping
In late 2023, Bonnie Chapman revealed on her Instagram that she was using an injectable weight management medication Tirzepatide (typically also used for Type 2 diabetes) to promote weight loss. In a separate Instagram reel posted in early 2024, Chapman explained that she's always struggled with her weight, recalling how people made comments about her size and she frequently felt like the biggest one in her friend group. "I have always been referred to as the person who will eat all of your leftover food, or the girl that is skipping a dinner to get thinner, and that's not something to be proud of," said Chapman.
Keeping her followers updated, Chapman posted another video on Instagram in April 2024 to share that she had lost 32 pounds since starting Tirzepatide in mid-December 2023. She said her starting weight was 190 pounds, admitting that two devastating losses triggered an unhealthy eating habit: her mother's death in 2019 and the loss of her pets in a 2023 house fire.
Chapman told E! News that she also has PCOS Chapman first turned to the popular weight loss drug Ozempic, but found that the nausea side effect made her unable to eat. But Tirzepatide did the trick, and she lost 10 pounds within the first two weeks. "I'm at a weight that I feel healthy," she told the outlet in December 2024. "When I look at the scale, I'm not dreading it."