The Stunning Transformation Of Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter, Bonnie Chapman

In late 2023, Bonnie Chapman revealed on her Instagram that she was using an injectable weight management medication Tirzepatide (typically also used for Type 2 diabetes) to promote weight loss. In a separate Instagram reel posted in early 2024, Chapman explained that she's always struggled with her weight, recalling how people made comments about her size and she frequently felt like the biggest one in her friend group. "I have always been referred to as the person who will eat all of your leftover food, or the girl that is skipping a dinner to get thinner, and that's not something to be proud of," said Chapman.

Advertisement

Keeping her followers updated, Chapman posted another video on Instagram in April 2024 to share that she had lost 32 pounds since starting Tirzepatide in mid-December 2023. She said her starting weight was 190 pounds, admitting that two devastating losses triggered an unhealthy eating habit: her mother's death in 2019 and the loss of her pets in a 2023 house fire.

Chapman told E! News that she also has PCOS Chapman first turned to the popular weight loss drug Ozempic, but found that the nausea side effect made her unable to eat. But Tirzepatide did the trick, and she lost 10 pounds within the first two weeks. "I'm at a weight that I feel healthy," she told the outlet in December 2024. "When I look at the scale, I'm not dreading it."

Advertisement