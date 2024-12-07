What One Of Jennifer Lopez's Former Colleague Really Thinks About Her Ties To Diddy

A former colleague of sometimes controversial actor Jennifer Lopez has given her two cents on what she thinks about the rumors of Lopez's possible involvement in Sean "Diddy" Combs' case, and it's actually very endearing. It's a well-known fact that Lopez and the rapper dated for two years from 1999 to 2001, which has led the public to believe that she might have been aware of his "freak-offs." Some have even theorized her divorce from Ben Affleck was a result of her involvement in P. Diddy's case. Her former colleague, Thea de Sousa, from the film, "Maid in Manhattan" couldn't disagree more.

In a now-deleted Threads post, Thea de Sousa fiercely defended Lopez and stated anyone who knows her would know she "had no idea about Diddy" (via Daily Mail). The former colleague also emphasized J.Lo's kindness toward other women. When de Sousa faced criticism for her post, she responded by saying that "[Diddy's] parties evolved over time into the kind of 'parties' they became. [Lopez] just would not be the type to turn a blind eye to any sort of illegal victimization of women."

The former colleague might actually be onto something; in a 2003 interview with Vibe magazine (via Entertainment Weekly), J.Lo admitted that Diddy was the first person who "wasn't faithful" to her. When describing her time with the rapper, she stated, "I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin." When asked about the alleged reports of her chasing him down at random hotels, she stated, "I can't remember right now, but I won't say it didn't happen." Unsurprisingly, it doesn't seem like Diddy was a decent boyfriend.

