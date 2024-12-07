What One Of Jennifer Lopez's Former Colleague Really Thinks About Her Ties To Diddy
A former colleague of sometimes controversial actor Jennifer Lopez has given her two cents on what she thinks about the rumors of Lopez's possible involvement in Sean "Diddy" Combs' case, and it's actually very endearing. It's a well-known fact that Lopez and the rapper dated for two years from 1999 to 2001, which has led the public to believe that she might have been aware of his "freak-offs." Some have even theorized her divorce from Ben Affleck was a result of her involvement in P. Diddy's case. Her former colleague, Thea de Sousa, from the film, "Maid in Manhattan" couldn't disagree more.
In a now-deleted Threads post, Thea de Sousa fiercely defended Lopez and stated anyone who knows her would know she "had no idea about Diddy" (via Daily Mail). The former colleague also emphasized J.Lo's kindness toward other women. When de Sousa faced criticism for her post, she responded by saying that "[Diddy's] parties evolved over time into the kind of 'parties' they became. [Lopez] just would not be the type to turn a blind eye to any sort of illegal victimization of women."
The former colleague might actually be onto something; in a 2003 interview with Vibe magazine (via Entertainment Weekly), J.Lo admitted that Diddy was the first person who "wasn't faithful" to her. When describing her time with the rapper, she stated, "I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin." When asked about the alleged reports of her chasing him down at random hotels, she stated, "I can't remember right now, but I won't say it didn't happen." Unsurprisingly, it doesn't seem like Diddy was a decent boyfriend.
JLo abruptly left an event after being asked about Diddy
Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged crimes have put a lot of celebrities under the public's microscope. And by a lot, we mean a lot. Given how long Diddy has been a part of the industry, people are finding it difficult to believe that anyone close to him was completely in the dark about his "freak-offs." A countless number of celebrities have been named by the public as possible persons of interest, and, sadly, other celebrities have been named as possible victims in this horrific abuse of power case.
This is probably why Diddy has been so busy while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center; he's reportedly been desperately attempting to blackmail people behind bars. Many people believe there are a lot of calls being made to celebrities. So, when Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ojani Noa, accused the star of attending Diddy's controversial parties on Instagram, rumors began spreading like wildfire of J.Lo's alleged involvement.
After her ex-husband's accusations, the singer and actor has been met with criticism and a lot of hearsay. People have even been bombarding her with questions about the rapper and whether she truly didn't know what was going on at his parties. In November 2024, Vibe reported that the singer and actor abruptly left a fan event at the screening of "Unstoppable" during the AFI Fest 2024 after being asked whether she had anything to say about "Diddy and the allegations." J.Lo did not respond and, despite fans in the crowd telling her not to leave, left the event shortly after. J.Lo has yet to make a comment addressing the rumors.