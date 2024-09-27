Celebrities Who Are Under The Microscope For What They've Said About Diddy
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
After years of whispers among A-list celebrities, rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has finally been arrested for sexual crimes — and much of it is linked to his infamous parties, or more specifically, the alleged "Freak Offs" that happened after them. The "Notorious" crooner is already losing in the court of public opinion, and fans are now sifting through his celebrity connections, searching for missed clues. Spoiler alert: there are a lot of them.
To be clear, attending a party, no matter how sexually wild, isn't a crime in itself. However, some comments from these celebs suggest that they could have been privy to the illegal aspects of the rapper's events. The allegations against Diddy include rape, sexual assault, and sex trafficking, amongst other crimes, some of which reportedly occurred during these private events.
Many of these stars didn't seem to anticipate Diddy's downfall and weren't exactly careful about implicating themselves. Some of his famous friends even made it crystal clear that they took part in some of the NSFW activities. At the time, these remarks didn't raise many eyebrows, largely due to the lack of context. But with recent revelations coming to light, these statements now have a much darker tone, and several celebrities have some explaining to do.
Ashton Kutcher and Diddy have a bizzare relationship
Over the past couple of years, Ashton Kutcher has gone from a beloved actor to a figure embroiled in disturbing controversy. First, the actor's inappropriate comments about the Olsen twins and Hilary Duff when they were minors reappeared. Then, a source leaked a major red flag in Kutcher and Mila Kunis' relationship, revealing that the couple wrote letters to a judge speaking in defense of their co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of raping two women.
Now, a resurfaced clip from First We Feast's "Hot Ones" shows Ashton fielding questions about Diddy during a chat with host Sean Evans. He revealed that he met Diddy on "Punk'd" and they quickly developed a weird friendship. But what raised eyebrows was what he said — or rather, didn't say — about the rapper's infamous parties. When asked to share an anecdote, Kutcher hesitated and replied, "Wow, okay, I've got a lot I can't tell."
After pausing to think, he added, "I can't tell that one either ... I mean, like actually cycling through them." He then shifted the topic from Diddy's parties to sports, making it glaringly obvious that something wasn't quite right. While Ashton Kutcher may not have divulged what went down at these events, it's clear that what he's keeping to himself isn't exactly PG-rated. But more importantly, his self-acclaimed dedication to fighting sex trafficking makes it a little concerning that he's maintained a friendship with Diddy, a man who wasn't exactly covert about his questionable behavior.
Khloé Kardashian was a huge fan of Diddy's parties
Khloé Kardashian is one of the most famous women in America, and much of her life has been documented, including her wild party phase. In "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Season 9, Episode 18, which aired in 2014, Khloé reveals she has a new friend group. And when Kourtney Kardashian guesses it includes Diddy, Quincy, Justin Bieber, and French Montana, she confirms it. Later in the episode, Khloé gives a glimpse of what went down at one of Diddy's parties: "This party, I think half the people there were butt naked, you would have loved it," she says to Khadijah Haqq, who was also present.
In another part of their conversation — captured in a low-resolution clip posted on X — Haqq begins to share more details with Kourtney about Khloé's new friends, but Khloé quickly shuts her down, firmly telling her to stop talking. Was this because she didn't want viewers to know, or was it that the nature of these parties would cause a scandal if shared publicly? It's also worth noting that Kris Jenner has a connection to Diddy and that the entire family has been spotted at events with him.
Jamie Foxx was in Diddy's inner circle for years
Jamie Foxx is perhaps one of the most implicated celebrities in the Diddy drama, not just for what he's said, but also for his clear admiration for the rapper despite claiming to know him well. One of Foxx's favorite stories to share at public appearances is how he got into his first Diddy party, which eventually sparked a friendship between the two. He spoke about following Diddy from party to party, documenting their escapades, and even mentioned that he filmed an infamous pool party at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
In one version of the story, he recalled seeing Demi Moore and "some young dude" he didn't recognize. Quick reminder: Demi Moore is Ashton Kutcher's ex-wife. Foxx continued to speak glowingly about Diddy's fetes (via YouTube). If there were any doubts about how close Foxx and Diddy really were, they were dispelled when Foxx revealed that Diddy once told him one of his parties cost $1.5 million. This prompted him to offer to throw Diddy a rival party for just $400. He claimed that it included 200 of his friends.
Usher Raymond was Diddy's mentee
Usher Raymond's relationship with Diddy is quite complicated. The media sometimes portrays him as a Diddy victim and, other times, as a willing accomplice. During an interview with Howard Stern in 2016, Usher revealed that he lived with Diddy for a year at a place called "Diddy Flavour Camp" when he was just 13 years old.
"In the '90s, do you understand what that was like?" he asked. "I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it. I don't know if I could indulge or even understand what I was looking at." When Stern asked if he stayed up to party with the adults, Usher admitted that he often stayed up later than them.
When asked if he would ever send his son to a camp like Diddy's, Usher firmly responded, "Hell no." Interestingly, shortly after news of Diddy's arrest broke, fans noticed that Usher's Twitter account had been completely wiped. The incident sparked chatter online, which might have blown over, except that Usher, in an attempt at damage control, claimed he hadn't wiped his account and had instead been hacked. Unsurprisingly, X users weren't convinced. One commenter remarked, "u got hacked and the hackers decided to delete all your tweets instead of tweeting random stuff?"
LeBron James and Diddy go way back
As it turns out, Diddy's influence wasn't limited to Hollywood — it also extended to the sports world. A newly resurfaced clip reveals that basketball player LeBron James is connected to the controversial rapper, and in the most suspicious way possible. In this video from 2020, James is seen on a live chat with Diddy and his entourage, casually stating, "Ain't no party like a Diddy party."
This remark had us digging deeper into their relationship, and to no one's surprise, the pair has been friends for a while. As far back as 2018, LeBron James was seen at Diddy's parties. The athlete was also on Diddy's exclusive list of friends who received mystery packages, which turned out to be fancy bottles of CÎROC. In 2023, after James posted a video singing and vibing to Diddy's new release, the musician responded on X, praising him for having the "best voice in the NBA!" While this bromance doesn't actually prove that LeBron James was involved in the illegal aspects of the parties, we're certainly curious about what he may have been present for.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).