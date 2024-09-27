Celebrities Who Are Under The Microscope For What They've Said About Diddy

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

After years of whispers among A-list celebrities, rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has finally been arrested for sexual crimes — and much of it is linked to his infamous parties, or more specifically, the alleged "Freak Offs" that happened after them. The "Notorious" crooner is already losing in the court of public opinion, and fans are now sifting through his celebrity connections, searching for missed clues. Spoiler alert: there are a lot of them.

Advertisement

To be clear, attending a party, no matter how sexually wild, isn't a crime in itself. However, some comments from these celebs suggest that they could have been privy to the illegal aspects of the rapper's events. The allegations against Diddy include rape, sexual assault, and sex trafficking, amongst other crimes, some of which reportedly occurred during these private events.

Many of these stars didn't seem to anticipate Diddy's downfall and weren't exactly careful about implicating themselves. Some of his famous friends even made it crystal clear that they took part in some of the NSFW activities. At the time, these remarks didn't raise many eyebrows, largely due to the lack of context. But with recent revelations coming to light, these statements now have a much darker tone, and several celebrities have some explaining to do.

Advertisement