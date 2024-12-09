Why Poppy Harlow Left CNN For The Second Time
Landing a job at Cable News Network (CNN) is a dream for young and seasoned journalists alike. Although CNN's Poppy Harlow lived the dreams of many while working at the reputable network, she left her position not once but twice. Before working at CNN, the Minnesota-born journalist worked as an anchor and reporter at the Forbes Video Network and NY1 News. She first joined the news network in 2008 and served as an anchor for "CNN Money," then later became the co-anchor of "CNN Newsroom" alongside Jim Sciutto. The journalist covered major historical events like the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the 2015 Paris attacks. She also produced several specials that delved into business.
Despite her stellar track record with the network, Harlow announced she was leaving CNN during a live segment of "Newsroom" in 2021. After her exit, Harlow went back to school to study law at Yale University. Her passion was inspired by her father, an intellectual property litigator who she frequently shared law insights with while he was alive. While furthering her education, Harlow continued to contribute to CNN by helping them establish a streaming service, CNN+.
Poppy Harlow's CNN return and second departure
Upon completing her studies at Yale in 2022, Harlow rejoined CNN in a full-time capacity as a co-anchor for "CNN This Morning." Two years down the line, the journalist informed her news colleagues via email that she would no longer be working at CNN. "The nearly two decades since have been a gift," the email read. "I have been inspired by you and learned so much from you — who are (and will remain) dear friends." The email further noted that CNN allowed her to grow as a leader and she would miss the network dearly. Shortly after announcing her exit, she took to Instagram, writing, "I loved every moment @cnn," followed by a heart emoji.
CNN revealed that Harlow's second departure occurred due to schedule changes with the morning show, which left the journalist without an anchor slot. The network said they tried to negotiate terms with Harlow, but she decided that leaving the network would be best. In her email to her workmates, she said, "For now, my plan is to walk our children to school and pick them up (hopefully they won't get sick of me!), and to support the evolution of journalism in every way I can, while preserving the human(ity) in it."
Since leaving CNN, Harlow has co-written a children's book, "The Color of Love," with National Broadcasting Company (NBC) journalist Laura Jarrett, which teaches about inclusion, family, and love. Harlow now resides in Paris, France.