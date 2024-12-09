Why Poppy Harlow Left CNN For The Second Time

Upon completing her studies at Yale in 2022, Harlow rejoined CNN in a full-time capacity as a co-anchor for "CNN This Morning." Two years down the line, the journalist informed her news colleagues via email that she would no longer be working at CNN. "The nearly two decades since have been a gift," the email read. "I have been inspired by you and learned so much from you — who are (and will remain) dear friends." The email further noted that CNN allowed her to grow as a leader and she would miss the network dearly. Shortly after announcing her exit, she took to Instagram, writing, "I loved every moment @cnn," followed by a heart emoji.

CNN revealed that Harlow's second departure occurred due to schedule changes with the morning show, which left the journalist without an anchor slot. The network said they tried to negotiate terms with Harlow, but she decided that leaving the network would be best. In her email to her workmates, she said, "For now, my plan is to walk our children to school and pick them up (hopefully they won't get sick of me!), and to support the evolution of journalism in every way I can, while preserving the human(ity) in it."

Since leaving CNN, Harlow has co-written a children's book, "The Color of Love," with National Broadcasting Company (NBC) journalist Laura Jarrett, which teaches about inclusion, family, and love. Harlow now resides in Paris, France.

