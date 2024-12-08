Trump Reportedly Wouldn't Entertain This Campaign Strategy Without Barron's Input
Barron Trump, the youngest of the five Trump children, is now giving his father political advice — and Trump is listening. The 18-year-old studies at New York University, where his classmates say he's not totally Team Dad. However, his father supposedly put his full trust in him for one critical piece of advice during his 2024 presidential campaign. When Trump's advisors called him with a list of podcast interview opportunities, he cut them off right away. "Have you talked this over with Barron?" Trump reportedly asked (via Time Magazine). "Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know," he told them before hanging up.
Not only did Trump allegedly trust Barron for PR decisions, but he refused to consider potential podcasts without Barron's approval. It's possible that Trump was looking to connect with younger audiences, so he trusted his youngest child to know about what kids these days listen to. However, the consultants he spoke to were Gen Zers, so it's clear he considers Barron smart and savvy in that sense.
Which podcasts did Barron purportedly suggest? Sources claim he suggested "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcast with the highest number of listeners worldwide. Rogan's audience is mainly male and skeptical of traditional media, the latter being a common feature in Trump's following. The interview was a chance for Trump to appeal to the cultural concerns of younger, often politically undecided men who value countercultural figures. Rogan later endorsed Trump himself.
Barron Trump recommended several podcasts for his father's campaign
Another podcaster Barron Trump reportedly suggested was Adin Ross, a 24-year-old video game streamer who interviews celebrities. The president's appearance on Ross' podcast allowed him to connect with a younger demographic by sharing his views in a relaxed and informal environment, rather than conventional campaign events. Adin Ross endorsed Trump and placed a $1 million bet on Trump's victory in the election. UFC President Dana White, another Trump supporter, even thanked Ross after Trump was declared the winner of the election, recognizing the influence of Ross' stream. Other podcasts Trump visited as part of his 2024 campaign included "PBD," "Bussin' with the Boys," and more.
When asked if his decision to speak on Gen Z podcasts comes from Barron, Donald Trump told Fox News, "A little bit. I mean, he tells me all about the hot guys." He also listed his other four children as influences. Trump has, thus, demonstrated that he values his kids' opinions. His children have even spoken at the Republican National Conventions (RNC) in support of their father, excluding Barron. In fact, Barron declined an invitation to serve as a delegate to the RNC. Whether this decision was his own or his mother's attempt to protect him from the spotlight is still a mystery. Melania Trump has been vocal about wanting Barron to have a normal upbringing and wants to keep his life private for now. So, finding out that Trump's political move was Barron-approved came as a surprise to all.