Trump Reportedly Wouldn't Entertain This Campaign Strategy Without Barron's Input

Barron Trump, the youngest of the five Trump children, is now giving his father political advice — and Trump is listening. The 18-year-old studies at New York University, where his classmates say he's not totally Team Dad. However, his father supposedly put his full trust in him for one critical piece of advice during his 2024 presidential campaign. When Trump's advisors called him with a list of podcast interview opportunities, he cut them off right away. "Have you talked this over with Barron?" Trump reportedly asked (via Time Magazine). "Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know," he told them before hanging up.

Advertisement

Not only did Trump allegedly trust Barron for PR decisions, but he refused to consider potential podcasts without Barron's approval. It's possible that Trump was looking to connect with younger audiences, so he trusted his youngest child to know about what kids these days listen to. However, the consultants he spoke to were Gen Zers, so it's clear he considers Barron smart and savvy in that sense.

Which podcasts did Barron purportedly suggest? Sources claim he suggested "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcast with the highest number of listeners worldwide. Rogan's audience is mainly male and skeptical of traditional media, the latter being a common feature in Trump's following. The interview was a chance for Trump to appeal to the cultural concerns of younger, often politically undecided men who value countercultural figures. ​Rogan later endorsed Trump himself.

Advertisement