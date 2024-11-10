Barron Trump's Reported Political Views Hint He's Not Totally Team Dad

Fiercely protected during his father's first term in office, Barron Trump was rarely seen in public except when absolutely necessary. Now that he's an adult and a college freshman, he has become more visible — literally. As dad Donald Trump made his victory speech on election night, Barron's towering figure made him unrecognizable from the same scenario eight years earlier. Does this mean he'll join his half-brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, as a loud-and-proud cheerleader for their father and for the MAGA agenda? Maybe not.

The Daily Mail interviewed New York University students who have interacted with Barron, the once and future first son. Naturally, they are curious about his political views — who wouldn't be? But when asked if he's a diehard Republican, "he tells them flatly that he doesn't support any party," the British tabloid reported. The story suggests Barron may simply be trying to avoid getting into a debate in a place his father has called "a city in decline," according to FOX 5 New York, blaming Democratic policies, illegal immigrants, and homeless persons for its squalor and crime.

But Barron has shown his independent streak in the past. He declined an invitation to serve as a delegate to the Republican National Convention, where he would have been able to boast about his father's accomplishments. Instead, his cousin Kai Trump took the spotlight, leading many to ask about Barron's whereabouts. He has no social media accounts as of yet, either, suggesting he's not interested in sharing his views with millions. (His mom, Melania Trump, may also have had a say in this decision.) It's quite possible Barron will remain neutral during his father's second administration.

