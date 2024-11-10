Barron Trump's Reported Political Views Hint He's Not Totally Team Dad
Fiercely protected during his father's first term in office, Barron Trump was rarely seen in public except when absolutely necessary. Now that he's an adult and a college freshman, he has become more visible — literally. As dad Donald Trump made his victory speech on election night, Barron's towering figure made him unrecognizable from the same scenario eight years earlier. Does this mean he'll join his half-brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, as a loud-and-proud cheerleader for their father and for the MAGA agenda? Maybe not.
The Daily Mail interviewed New York University students who have interacted with Barron, the once and future first son. Naturally, they are curious about his political views — who wouldn't be? But when asked if he's a diehard Republican, "he tells them flatly that he doesn't support any party," the British tabloid reported. The story suggests Barron may simply be trying to avoid getting into a debate in a place his father has called "a city in decline," according to FOX 5 New York, blaming Democratic policies, illegal immigrants, and homeless persons for its squalor and crime.
But Barron has shown his independent streak in the past. He declined an invitation to serve as a delegate to the Republican National Convention, where he would have been able to boast about his father's accomplishments. Instead, his cousin Kai Trump took the spotlight, leading many to ask about Barron's whereabouts. He has no social media accounts as of yet, either, suggesting he's not interested in sharing his views with millions. (His mom, Melania Trump, may also have had a say in this decision.) It's quite possible Barron will remain neutral during his father's second administration.
Barron Trump may be a 'behind the scenes' type
Barron William Trump was raised primarily by his mother and maternal grandparents. His dad, Donald Trump, famously told Howard Stern that being a diaper-changing, stroller-pushing dad wasn't his style. "Melania is a wonderful mother. She takes care of the baby and I pay all of the costs," he said (via BuzzFeed). Thus reared, Barron developed his mom's quiet demeanor and enjoyed a life away from the cameras and media scrutiny. Now that Trump will be president again, Barron's future may continue to be a life lived under the radar. If he opts to stay at NYU, he'll still be protected by the Secret Service, but after the inauguration, his visits to the White House may be restricted to school vacations. Since Trump can't run for a third term in 2028, Barron won't be under pressure to join the campaign trail for his father.
We're betting the youngest first son will spend the next four years quietly advising his dad behind the scenes without actually sharing his political views. During the 2024 race, Barron helped the president-elect gain traction among young male voters by urging him to appear on Logan Paul and Joe Rogan's podcasts. He'll be too busy with studies and campus life to be concerned with his dad's day-to-day business. Still, Trump fans and critics alike will be watching to see whether Barron continues his neutrality on politics. Will he insist he's neither red nor blue? Or will he take the plunge into student government and start a Make NYU Great Again movement?