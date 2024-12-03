Princess Charlotte Has The Ultimate Party Trick Up Her Sleeve (& Queen Elizabeth Had It Too)

At only nine years old, Princess Charlotte of Wales already has a personality that has captivated royal watchers. One of her most charming talents is a knack for mimicry, a skill she inherited from her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a conversation with Hello Magazine, Royal journalist Phil Dampier revealed that "Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches with her impersonations of politicians, including US Presidents and former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin." The late queen was also well-versed in regional British accents and often entertained the family during private gatherings.

The royal family has a longstanding holiday tradition of playing charades during their annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, so the queen had the opportunity to practice her impressions more often than you might think. With Princess Charlotte's budding impersonation skills, this year's royal festivities are sure to be filled with laughter, carrying on Queen Elizabeth's legacy.

