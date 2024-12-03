Princess Charlotte Has The Ultimate Party Trick Up Her Sleeve (& Queen Elizabeth Had It Too)
At only nine years old, Princess Charlotte of Wales already has a personality that has captivated royal watchers. One of her most charming talents is a knack for mimicry, a skill she inherited from her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
In a conversation with Hello Magazine, Royal journalist Phil Dampier revealed that "Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches with her impersonations of politicians, including US Presidents and former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin." The late queen was also well-versed in regional British accents and often entertained the family during private gatherings.
The royal family has a longstanding holiday tradition of playing charades during their annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, so the queen had the opportunity to practice her impressions more often than you might think. With Princess Charlotte's budding impersonation skills, this year's royal festivities are sure to be filled with laughter, carrying on Queen Elizabeth's legacy.
Princess Charlotte is mature beyond her years
Princess Charlotte of Wales is already earning praise for her remarkable maturity at just nine years old too. In fact, this trait has also drawn comparisons to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Royal expert Phil Dampier recalls how Winston Churchill once praised a young Queen Elizabeth for her capability during World War II (via People). He notes how "Charlotte seems to have inherited that trait from her great-grandmother, to whom she bears an uncanny resemblance."
This inner strength has been particularly evident during challenging times for the royal family. Following Princess Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, Charlotte has reportedly been "a great source of strength" for her mother (via Hello! Magazine). Insiders reveal that "Charlotte cheers the Princess up when she needs it most," adding that the young royal "has an uncanny ability to say the right thing at the right time."
As the third in line to the throne, Princess Charlotte is expected to play a significant role in the royal family's future. If the similarities to the late Queen Elizabeth are any indication, she is poised to carry forward her great-grandmother's legacy in many ways.