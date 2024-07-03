The Transformation Of Princess Charlotte From Toddler To Young Royal

It seems like only yesterday that Princess Charlotte was introduced to the world. Mere hours after her birth, Charlotte made her first public appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing of London's St. Mary's Hospital in 2015. That adorable little tot is now a young royal preparing for a life of service, including adhering to some strict rules that royal children have to follow. But if her transformation over the years is anything to go by, Charlotte is going to be far from a subservient princess.

Historically, the royal family hasn't exactly been egalitarian when it comes to the sexes. But Charlotte captures the spirit of a new breed of royal girls, who refuse to let their vibrant personalities be stifled. Accordingly, Charlotte's ebullient persona has really shined over the years. "She's definitely the biggest character of the three children at the moment," a source told Us Weekly in 2018. "She'll come up to guests and ask them if they want tea or coffee or offer them sweets — so adorable!"

She may be a kid, but Charlotte has undergone some major changes throughout the years. Let's take a look at the transformation of Princess Charlotte from toddler to young royal.