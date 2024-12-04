Biden Endorsing Kamala Harris Reportedly Caused Bigger Rift With Obama Than We Knew

While there has been much speculation regarding Joe and Jill Biden's stances on Kamala Harris, Democratic campaign advisor Lindy Li informed NewsNation's Natasha Zouves that former President Barack Obama was unhappy with the president's decision to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. According to Li, neither Obama nor 52nd Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi were supportive of Harris' nomination and would have preferred a Democratic primary. Li's statements indicate that when Joe endorsed Harris for president, he stirred the rumored feud between himself and Obama by endorsing Harris instead of pushing for a primary.

When Joe initially stepped down and decided not to run for a second presidential term, Obama wrote in an official statement via Medium that he had faith that the Democratic party would choose the right nominee, but he never expressed that to be Harris. "We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," Obama wrote. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

Li told NewsNation that Obama showed interest in Arizona Senator Mark Kelly for the Democratic presidential nominee, but that the former president wasn't completely opposed to Harris running against Trump, and he just wanted a few more candidates for the public to choose from. Although, when asked if she thinks Obama and Pelosi did not want Harris to instantly get the nominee, Li replied, "I know they didn't."

