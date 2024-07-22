We Finally Know Where Biden And Obama Stand In Their Rumored Feud

Barack Obama has seemingly put an end to rumors of a feud between himself and Joe Biden. After Biden stepped down from the 2024 presidential race on July 21, Obama addressed the decision on Medium and called the 46th president, "A dear friend and partner to me." He also heaped praise on Biden and shared gushing words about his character. The things Obama admires most about Biden? "[His] deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts." Clearly, there's still love between Obama and the man who served as his vice president for both of his terms. Which makes sense, seeing as Biden still turns to Obama for political advice.

However, reports of tension between the duo have hit the headlines multiple times. In 2022, Gabriel Debenedetti, New York Magazine correspondent and author of "The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama," opened up to Time about Biden and Obama's relationship behind closed doors. "It's not exactly a bromance," he admitted. "Beneath the surface, this relationship has had very serious ups and downs over time, both personal and especially political. Their conception of each other has changed dramatically," he added, noting the two are quite different. But that's not the only time it's been speculated these two don't see eye-to-eye.