The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 British Fashion Awards
Brits have contributed to the fashion world in some very notable ways; they gave us Kate Moss, the trench coat, tweed, Alexander McQueen, and the mini skirt. And every year, the British Fashion Council celebrates the most recent contributions to the industry at the British Fashion Awards, held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. The 2024 event had a few memorable honorees, including Jonathan Anderson, named designer of the year, Tom Ford, who received the outstanding achievement award, and Alex Consani, who the Council named model of the year, making history as the first transgender model to earn the award, per The Cut. Other notable guests and presenters at the show included "Bridgerton" stars Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley, Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky, who was honored with the Cultural Innovator award (per Daily Mail), and Kate Moss' daughter, Lila Moss, who is also making waves in the fashion industry.
But of course the big focus of the night was fashion. Ironically, many guests missed the mark and wore outfits that could easily land them on the worst-dressed stars of 2024 list. Here are the five worst looks from the British Fashion Awards 2024.
Rihanna in a furry blue fiasco
This isn't the first Rihanna red carpet moment that has left us speechless. Here you have one of the most famous women on the planet, that any designer would likely clamor to dress, and this is what she comes up with? A furry teal blue hat, non-matching furry light blue jacket, and bustier top that barely contains her ample cleavage? The look, per Vogue, was from Christian Lacroix's 2002 autumn/winter collection. As Lacroix is a French designer, clearly there was no concern for RiRi and her team about wearing a non-British designer for the event. What did give the Lacroix look a British connection, however, is that he was character Edina Monsoon's favorite designer on iconic British sitcom "Absolutely Fabulous," and this is a very Ab Fab look indeed.
Side note: Award recipient A$AP Rocky looked much sharper in Bottega Veneta. Clearly the couple didn't discuss coordinating their looks for the night.
Ellie Goulding in a puffer coat on steroids
The weather report for London at the time of the event was roughly 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Perhaps that's where the logic behind this look came from? To keep Ellie Goulding warm? Or in case there was a power outage, she could have let half a dozen guests get cozy in her Moncler gown? (And we use the term gown lightly; this is basically a very long belted puffer jacket.) It's no surprise that Brit-based stylist Nathan Klein helped create the look. He loves to play with extreme proportions, but maybe that's more appropriate for editorial and less so for the red carpet. Give us the glam and not the practical or experimental for events like this.
Another OTT element of the look are the earrings that are literally piled on — and even into — her ears (see a closeup on Goulding's Instagram page). The jewelry, from Tasaki, is beautiful, but when layered and cluttered, it looks chaotic and doesn't do it justice.
Maria Sharapova in a skirt suit disaster
Vogue has lauded tennis legend Maria Sharapova's classic signature style for years. So where did the wheels fall off with this look? How did someone who can go from looking so tailored and polished go to this? The proportions are all out of whack, from the oversized shoulders with a seam that hits too far down the arm, to the skirt length, to the voluminous, unflattering cut of the coat. And we're sorry, is she at a trendy fashion event, or is she going to the country club with her grandchildren? Because the shoes suggest the latter.
The brand responsible for the suit? It's Moncler x Jil Sander. Moncler strikes again. Following her and Goulding's unflattering Moncler bombs, perhaps it's time to accept that the brand isn't made for the red carpet. We all love Hunter wellington boots, but that doesn't mean they need to be worn to the Oscars, after all.
Mia Regan in a tablecloth travesty
Though Mia Regan is fairly new to the scene, with this look she has made it known that she is not one of the celebrities who refuse to bare it all. In fact, ever since model Regan and Romeo Beckham broke off their five-year relationship earlier in 2024, we can't help but notice her looks are more revealing. This, however, goes beyond revealing. Regan, via Instagram, credited Brit designer Emilia Wickstead for the look and wrote, "Even my moles said hi," alluding to the fact that the moles to the side of her chest were visible. We also have to question how comfortable she was, as her posture and arm placement look strange, as if she felt she had to pose all night.
In theory, the look had some merit. The classic combination of black and white always works. The pointy-toe slingbacks were on trend. But the top didn't work. The pleating at the skirt looked sloppy and more reminiscent of table linens than an element of a chic outfit. But she has plenty of years to grow into her signature style.
Jourdan Dunn in a confusion of themes
It's hard to know where to begin with model Jourdan Dunn's look. But we'll persevere and start with the Christian Dior outfit. Dior actually used leopard print in his clothing since the 1950s, but we're not sure this is paying homage to the great French designer. Having a safari jacket in a leopard print is a little too on-the-nose, and the shape of the jacket isn't right on her figure. A thicker belt would have helped, or not belting fabric this stiff to begin with.
Then there are the gloves, which are giving us major Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" vibes. Contrasting super-glam opera-length gloves with a sporty baseball hat and shorts misses the mark. And the hat. Really? For a red carpet? As with Moncler above, some things just don't work for a glam event, and a leopard-print baseball cap is one. At a retirement village in Palm Beach, Florida? Absolutely. And we'll finish with the lip liner. The heavily visible mauve liner (which you can see close up on Dunn's Instagram), is distracting and unrefined.
Though this wasn't Dunn's finest moment, we aren't concerned for her or any of these women. After all, there are more award shows around the corner for them to dominate.