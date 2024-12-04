The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 British Fashion Awards

Brits have contributed to the fashion world in some very notable ways; they gave us Kate Moss, the trench coat, tweed, Alexander McQueen, and the mini skirt. And every year, the British Fashion Council celebrates the most recent contributions to the industry at the British Fashion Awards, held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. The 2024 event had a few memorable honorees, including Jonathan Anderson, named designer of the year, Tom Ford, who received the outstanding achievement award, and Alex Consani, who the Council named model of the year, making history as the first transgender model to earn the award, per The Cut. Other notable guests and presenters at the show included "Bridgerton" stars Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley, Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky, who was honored with the Cultural Innovator award (per Daily Mail), and Kate Moss' daughter, Lila Moss, who is also making waves in the fashion industry.

But of course the big focus of the night was fashion. Ironically, many guests missed the mark and wore outfits that could easily land them on the worst-dressed stars of 2024 list. Here are the five worst looks from the British Fashion Awards 2024.