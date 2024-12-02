The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars Of 2024

The year 2024 was not the best time for Katy Perry, fashion-wise. One of her first serves that missed the mark was delivered at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she arrived looking like a hastily wrapped present in a black fishnet dress inexplicably held together by red ribbons running down its side. Her double-sized boots and futuristic glasses also did little to explain what the sheer look was all about. The bold aesthetic was probably part of Perry's style shift that fashion commentators have been noticing in recent times, but can reasonably be explained by Perry's remark to Harper's Bazaar way back in 2010: "I have multipersonality disorder — in a very good way, of course — when it comes to my fashion choices."

The ultimate standout, however, was Perry's look at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). It's hard to accurately explain the singer's outfit in its totality without accidentally pulling it to pieces — the ensemble had plenty of that going on anyway — but "rags," "tattered," "threadbare," and even "shipwrecked" were some descriptors used in the press. The skirt and bralette combo from Who Decides War — which Perry rounded out with a sultry wet look all the way from her hair to her abs — was apparently a modern take on Victorian fashion. We're still not sure how the QR code tattoo on her back added to the historical theme but then again, Perry has always been synonymous with kitsch.

