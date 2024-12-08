Cher Says She Made No Money From Her Sonny And Cher Days - Here's Why

Cher and her first husband, Sonny Bono, struck gold when they joined forces for "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" back in 1971. During its massively-successful 3-year run, Cher's variety show got up to 30 million weekly viewers and garnered several Emmy nominations. However, despite its demonstrable success and impressive accolades, Cher didn't make much money from the hit show. During the "Believe" hitmaker's 2024 New York Times interview, she revealed that Bono structured their contract to get a bigger piece of the pie. Instead of having Cher as an equal partner, he listed the Oscar winner as an employee at Cher Enterprises. To make matters worse, Bono didn't even inform his wife about the arrangement.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Cher's self-titled 2024 memoir, she included the shocking revelation that her then-husband owned 95% of Cher Enterprises and had left the remaining 5% to his lawyer. As a result, she couldn't even take home the money she worked so hard for. If all of that wasn't bad enough, as an employee of the company, the "Moonstruck" star couldn't take on any other jobs unless her so-called boss, Bono, gave her the green light.

Cher confessed to the New York Times that she hadn't questioned her husband about their finances at the time because she had complete faith in him. However, the living legend acknowledged that her trust had backfired horribly, sadly sharing, "He took all my money." Cher continued, "I just thought, 'We're husband and wife. Half the things are his, half the things are mine.' It didn't occur to me that there was another way."

Advertisement