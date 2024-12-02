Tragic Details About Cher's Life

Cher's childhood was incredibly chaotic. Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2010, the "Believe" hitmaker shared that her mother, Georgia Holt, realized she couldn't see a future with her husband, John Sarkisian, soon after falling pregnant. While Holt initially believed that an abortion was the best course of action, she couldn't go through with it. In a 2024 appearance on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark," the music icon confirmed that her father had dropped her off at an orphanage as an infant so that Holt could have the opportunity to work hard enough to make ends meet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Cher's self-titled memoir, which was released that same year, she wrote that Sarkisian, who was notably a drug and gambling addict, ended up leaving their family when she was still just a baby. Ultimately, Holt brought little Cher back home, and she only saw her father again when she was 11. As a single mother, Holt tried her best to create a good life for her child, but times were still incredibly tough. In her Vanity Fair interview, the "Moonstruck" star recalled how she would tie rubber bands around her school shoes to ensure the soles remained intact.

Furthermore, the future Oscar winner wound up in several wildly different homes throughout her formative years because her mom married eight times overall. As Cher reflected back on those days, she admitted, "We ate a can of stew or a can of beans one week, but then sometimes we lived in Beverly Hills. It was a very strange life." While things started looking up once when she entered adulthood, the opposite turned out to be true.

Advertisement