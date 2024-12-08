Tragic Details About Chris Pratt's Life

Before Chris Pratt had a stunning transformation into a super buff action movie star, he was struggling to make ends meet. In 2013, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star proudly detailed to Buzzfeed how he'd worked as a stripper when he was 18 and gave the show of a lifetime at a pal's grandmother's birthday bash. At that point, Pratt was essentially taking any job that came his way, so he ended up becoming a babysitter, gardener, painter, car washer, and blackberry picker. During a 2016 appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," the actor recalled that while he auditioned for roles across Hollywood, he picked up a job as a waiter at an awful restaurant that only paid about $30 a day. Unfortunately, Pratt couldn't make much in tips either since the establishment hardly had any patrons.

As a result, he often had no choice but to eat people's leftovers right off their plates. In fact, Pratt sometimes coaxed restaurant-goers into ordering bigger portions so he could have a more substantial meal. Meanwhile, in a 2014 chat with The Independent, the "Parks and Recreation" alum confessed that he became homeless after dropping out of college after just one semester. While he mostly lived out of a van or camped out in a tent back then, Pratt still took an optimistic view of his time being homeless in Hawaii, reasoning, "We just drank and smoked weed and worked minimal hours, 15-20 hours per week, just enough to cover gas, food and fishing supplies. You know, it was [a] charming time."

