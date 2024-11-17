Are Anna Faris And Chris Pratt Friends After Their Divorce?
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt could write a book on remaining friends after a very public divorce. The beloved celebrity couple took to Facebook in August 2017 to announce that they were amicably parting ways after an 8-year marriage that included welcoming their son, Jack. Though the brief statement made it abundantly clear they were still on good terms, Faris' chat with People in October left absolutely no room for doubt. "We'll always have each other and be incredible friends," the "Scary Movie" star confirmed. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time."
The exes' amicable relationship was on full display in their divorce settlement, which took less than a year to iron out. People reported that Faris and Pratt had a prenuptial agreement in place that equally divided up their assets and liabilities. Additionally, the former spouses avoided a messy divorce that could leave them penniless by not seeking child and spousal support, and agreeing on joint custody over Jack.
The Marvel star and Faris also made an unconventional but endearing move by agreeing to reside within five miles of each other until their son was in the seventh grade. Just a few days before the divorce was finalized, TMZ shared photos of Pratt, Faris, and their new partners, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Michael Barrett, happily trick-or-treating together. And their co-parenting relationship only grew stronger from there.
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Anna Faris are all very 'protective' of each other
While appearing on the "Divorce Sucks!" podcast in 2019, Anna Faris revealed that Chris Pratt had given her a courtesy call to discuss his intention to propose to Katherine Schwarzenegger. The "Mom" star was thrilled for the couple and equally ecstatic when he later informed her that the proposal had gone as intended. In fact, Faris even cheekily offered to officiate their wedding. The comedian also noted that she had never been one to cling to resentment, and her ex-husband was wired the same way, so they were happy to move forward and focus on their son's well-being.
Faris offered an update on her co-parenting situation with Pratt and Schwarzenegger during a 2022 chat with People, remarking, "We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that." She continued, "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support." The "Hot Chick" actor also couldn't help but gush about Schwarzenegger as a stepmom. She even expressed her wish that they could all get together over the holidays too. "I'm happy with that element," Faris concluded. "And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness."
While Schwarzenegger and Pratt's relationship continued to thrive, Faris appeared equally happy in her third marriage with Michael Barrett. However, her relationship with her husband's kids from his previous marriage did get off to a rocky start, suggesting it isn't always easy to blend two families together.