Are Anna Faris And Chris Pratt Friends After Their Divorce?

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt could write a book on remaining friends after a very public divorce. The beloved celebrity couple took to Facebook in August 2017 to announce that they were amicably parting ways after an 8-year marriage that included welcoming their son, Jack. Though the brief statement made it abundantly clear they were still on good terms, Faris' chat with People in October left absolutely no room for doubt. "We'll always have each other and be incredible friends," the "Scary Movie" star confirmed. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time."

Advertisement

The exes' amicable relationship was on full display in their divorce settlement, which took less than a year to iron out. People reported that Faris and Pratt had a prenuptial agreement in place that equally divided up their assets and liabilities. Additionally, the former spouses avoided a messy divorce that could leave them penniless by not seeking child and spousal support, and agreeing on joint custody over Jack.

The Marvel star and Faris also made an unconventional but endearing move by agreeing to reside within five miles of each other until their son was in the seventh grade. Just a few days before the divorce was finalized, TMZ shared photos of Pratt, Faris, and their new partners, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Michael Barrett, happily trick-or-treating together. And their co-parenting relationship only grew stronger from there.

Advertisement