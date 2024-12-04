Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Ann Lives A Lavish Life
If Jelly Roll hadn't ever moved beyond his troubled past and became the country music superstar he is today, it's very likely his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, would not be living the luxurious lifestyle her father's fame has afforded her. Luckily for her, DeFord's birth inspired Jelly Roll to swiftly turn his life around, and he subsequently channeled his several hardships and struggles with addiction into the music that made him famous.
Though DeFord may have once been somewhat apprehensive about Jelly Roll's fame, considering the amount of time it took him away from her and their family, she's since shown she really feels proud of her dad, and she loves watching him perform. Given the glamorous lifestyle and ample opportunities that come with Jelly Roll's celebrity status, like getting to sing on stage with him, one could see why she's now willing to tag along for the ride.
She lives in a beautiful home
As is the case with many other big celebrities, Jelly Roll and his family live life in a lavish home in Nashville. They moved into the house in November 2023, and Bunnie Xo put it on display in a before-and-after video she shared on TikTok, showcasing its large windows, high ceilings, and spacious living areas, among other amenities. The property also includes any teen's dream with a giant pool and hot tub in a backyard backdropped by scenic woodland. With its expansive size and plentiful features, Bailee Ann's home is the sort of place any teenager would want to invite their friends over to show off and hang out.
On top of their beautiful house, Jelly Roll and Bunny Xo also purchased a 500-acre plot of land in October 2024 after years of difficulty due to the former's past robbery conviction. Reaching this milestone was an emotional moment for Jelly Rolle in light of his struggles and the memory of his father, who encouraged him to buy land. If she's anything like her father, DeFord very well could have been just as overcome when she saw the property for the first time, both for its size and the circumstances surrounding its acquisition.
Her wardrobe expanded
Since her father, Jelly Roll, became famous, his daughter Bailee Ann DeFord has accumulated quite a collection of stylish outfits she's flaunted throughout social media. Examples of the snazzy wardrobe she's displayed on her Instagram include a cow print jacket and a black mini dress she showed off in Las Vegas in January 2023, a sparkly top, skirt, and heels she sported on New Year's Eve 2022, and a black sequined outfit she wore to her eighth-grade dance in April 2022. Though she hasn't let on about any preferred brands or styles she enjoys, she's a self-proclaimed "fashionista," per her Instagram bio, and her flashy outfits certainly show it.
DeFord also debuted her stunning transformation at the 2024 CMA Awards with a form-fitting black dress that was revealed in an Instagram reel posted by her stepmom, Bunnie Xo. Along with the dress, DeFord showed off a stunning new black hairstyle and makeup. With this getup, among the other outfits she's been seen wearing, it's clear DeFord isn't just becoming more stylish, but she's also growing up quickly.
She's gone on several dream vacations
The fruits of Jelly Roll's celebrity life have also allowed his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, to go on some awe-inducing vacations. In January 2023, the same month she shared her cow print outfit in Vegas, DeFord also posted some breezy poolside Instagram photos while she enjoyed Punta Cana's blue waters and beautiful palm trees. "Meanwhile on an island..." she wrote in the post's caption. DeFord was depicted thinking deeply on a different beach, Lost Beach, in a separate Instagram post made in December 2022.
In another upload to Instagram, DeFord showed off what could be any child's dream with photos of her having a ball at Walt Disney World in February 2022. She took another trip to Las Vegas the year prior, where she toured and was immersed in the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. "Vegas babyyyy," she wrote on Instagram. "The garden at the #bellagio is gorgggg!!! Do u love it as much as I do??" Though such destinations might seem fairly standard to some Americans, the volume of her trips is noteworthy, and she's also had some unique experiences in the US most teens could only dream of — like when her father took her out of school and flew her to California in April 2024 so his fans could wish her a happy birthday on stage at the Stagecoach Festival.
She's had access to celebrities and exclusive locations
Whether she's been on the road with Jelly Roll or attending various events, Bailee Ann DeFord's teen years have been filled with plenty of casual celebrity encounters. She's had run-ins with familiar country music faces like Bailey Zimmerman and Chris Young. Even when she was a young girl, she was rubbing elbows with stars like Ice Cube at the Louder Than Life Festival.
Her father's celebrity status has also seemingly granted her access to more exclusive locations at public venues, like on the Nissan Stadium sideline during a Tennessee Titans game. She also attended the Grand Ole Opry in November 2022, which allowed her to connect with a slew of musicians. "What an incredible night at the opry," she wrote on Instagram. "I met some incredible people and musicians with my best friend." With such opportunities, it's clear DeFord has already lived many people's dream lives, just as a teenager.
She's had envious career opportunities
Like many other celebrity children, Bailee Ann DeFord has had plenty of opportunities to show off her own talent using her already elevated platform established by her father, Jelly Roll. In her case, DeFord has appeared on stage and performed with her father several times, which she highlighted in a January 2022 Instagram post summarizing the previous year. As if performing in front of large crowds isn't a cool enough opportunity for a kid to have, DeFord also had the opportunity to sing and record a song she wrote with her dad, titled "Tears Could Talk."
However, as she's gotten older, it seems DeFord doesn't want to pursue a music career like her dad. Instead, she stated her goal is to attend Columbia Law to study criminal defense, a lofty goal that might not be financially attainable for some people, considering the school's standard cost of attendance is nearly $90,000 after tuition and additional fees. However, her father's fame and wealth should easily help cover her education, again cementing how lavish her life is.