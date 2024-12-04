Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Ann Lives A Lavish Life

If Jelly Roll hadn't ever moved beyond his troubled past and became the country music superstar he is today, it's very likely his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, would not be living the luxurious lifestyle her father's fame has afforded her. Luckily for her, DeFord's birth inspired Jelly Roll to swiftly turn his life around, and he subsequently channeled his several hardships and struggles with addiction into the music that made him famous.

Though DeFord may have once been somewhat apprehensive about Jelly Roll's fame, considering the amount of time it took him away from her and their family, she's since shown she really feels proud of her dad, and she loves watching him perform. Given the glamorous lifestyle and ample opportunities that come with Jelly Roll's celebrity status, like getting to sing on stage with him, one could see why she's now willing to tag along for the ride.