Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Ann Debuts Stunning Transformation At 2024 CMA Awards
If there's one thing we've noticed in 2024, it's that Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, is growing up fast. The teen has quickly blossomed into a young woman with her own unique sense of style. Her Instagram posts have gradually morphed into a lookbook with enough variety to make her stylish stepmom, Bunnie XO, proud. The teen looks equally comfortable in low-key casual outfits and flashy ensembles, such as the western-inspired look — complete with a cow-print coat — that she rocked in a January 2023 post. Her increasingly rock star-style vibe is setting the stage for plenty of noteworthy fashion moments to come.
However, one of Bailey Ann's most stunning transformations came at the 2024 CMA Awards, which she debuted in a reel of her and Bunnie XO getting ready for the event together. The look featured a form-fitting gown and new hairstyle that was sure to turn heads, and fans were clearly loving this ultra-glam version of Bailee Ann. The reel's comments section was full of praise, with netizens gushing over how lovely the teen looked. An awards show is an opportune time to usher in a new era of personal style, and Bailee Ann's attempt at looking red carpet-ready was a huge success.
Bailee Ann looked right at home beside her glamorous stepmom for the CMAs
Over the years, Bunnie XO has stepped out in some wild outfits, but she clearly has great taste in fashion, which appears to be rubbing off on her stepdaughter. In Bunnie XO's Instagram reel, Bailee Ann DeFord's look is a perfect complement to her stepmom's show-stopping lace dress. Bailee Ann has on a slightly tamer all-black gown, but its shimmery finish makes it a perfect choice for an event like the CMAs. Her full-glam makeup is also an ideal match for the outfit, which makes Bailee Ann look far more mature than her usual attire. One fan also couldn't help but notice how much Bailee Ann matured, commenting, "How is Bailey growing so fast? She looks all grown up!"
As another fan pointed out in the comments section, one subtle update to Bailee Ann's overall appearance was especially flattering in this post: "Your daughter's dark hair really makes her blue eyes sparkle!" Although Bailee Ann has typically been spotted with lighter brown or dirty blond hair, the dark, monochromatic color she rocked for the CMAs capitalized on some of her best facial features. Based on the positive feedback she's received on this post, we won't be surprised if Bailee Ann makes formal looks like this one into wardrobe staples going forward.
Bailee Ann is proving she can pull off any style
Versatility is the cornerstone of a strong sense of style, and Bailee Ann DeFord has shown that she can pull off wildly different looks. For example, although her CMA outfit was all about traditional Hollywood sparkle, the teen chose a significantly more casual ensemble for the 2024 Kids Choice Awards. Bailee Ann donned an all-denim outfit featuring jeans and a vest-style top, both of which had green accents. The look was successful on its own, but what made it truly special was the meaning behind it: the outfit was part of a family affair.
At the event, Bailee Ann appeared alongside her little brother, Noah Buddy DeFord, and their father, Jelly Roll, both of whom were also wearing full-denim outfits. Jelly Roll looked absolutely thrilled to have his children by his side, and the feeling appeared mutual for the siblings. This sweet family moment is a reminder of how young Bailee Ann still is, but it also shows what Jelly Roll's relationship with his two kids is really like: close-knit, supportive, and a very important part of his life. With such a solid family in her corner, Bailee Ann will undoubtedly have no problem continuing to experiment with fashion as she grows up.