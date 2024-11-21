Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Ann Debuts Stunning Transformation At 2024 CMA Awards

If there's one thing we've noticed in 2024, it's that Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, is growing up fast. The teen has quickly blossomed into a young woman with her own unique sense of style. Her Instagram posts have gradually morphed into a lookbook with enough variety to make her stylish stepmom, Bunnie XO, proud. The teen looks equally comfortable in low-key casual outfits and flashy ensembles, such as the western-inspired look — complete with a cow-print coat — that she rocked in a January 2023 post. Her increasingly rock star-style vibe is setting the stage for plenty of noteworthy fashion moments to come.

However, one of Bailey Ann's most stunning transformations came at the 2024 CMA Awards, which she debuted in a reel of her and Bunnie XO getting ready for the event together. The look featured a form-fitting gown and new hairstyle that was sure to turn heads, and fans were clearly loving this ultra-glam version of Bailee Ann. The reel's comments section was full of praise, with netizens gushing over how lovely the teen looked. An awards show is an opportune time to usher in a new era of personal style, and Bailee Ann's attempt at looking red carpet-ready was a huge success.