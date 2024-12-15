Princess Caroline Of Monaco's Daughter Charlotte Lives A Lavish Life
Charlotte Casiraghi may not have a royal title, but she's still a member of the House of Grimaldi, Monaco's royal family. "I always try to detach myself from this 'royal" status,'" she told The Telegraph in 2024. "I don't particularly like this 'official representing' ... I prefer to be free." While she may eschew the status, her opulent lifestyle still bears all the hallmarks of royalty. You can't help the family you were born into, and Charlotte has accepted the lifestyle her family's patrimony can afford.
The daughter of Princess Caroline and the late powerboat racer Stefano Casiraghi, Charlotte's family is one with a long and fascinating ancestry. In 1279, the Grimaldis seized the fortress of Monaco and have ruled since, making them the longest-serving royal family in Europe. Her family is known for brushing shoulders with the rich and famous; A-list star Grace Kelly became Princess Grace when she married Prince Rainier III in 1956.
Charlotte has had to navigate the ups and downs that come with being a Grimaldi — title or not. As she said in her aforementioned chat with The Telegraph, she doesn't exactly enjoy the attention that comes with being a royal. "I'm not a princess," she said in a separate conversation with French Vogue (via The New York Times). "My mother is, not I. I am the niece of a head of state. And with this status, I have some representational duties, nothing very constraining or very exceptional." This status also means she has access to a life of luxury that most of us can only imagine.
Charlotte Casiraghi had not one but two dream weddings
Charlotte Casiraghi's marriage to Dimitri Rassam came to an end in 2024, but at least they got to enjoy two dream weddings when they tied the knot. Their first wedding, which took place on June 1, 2019, was a civil ceremony at the Palace of Monaco. That same day, they had a reception at Villa La Vigie, which is also located in Monaco (and used to belong to Karl Lagerfeld). On June 29, 2019, they had their second wedding, a religious ceremony, in France's lush Provence.
Royal weddings, no matter the location, tend to be super extravagant. Casiraghi's wedding to Rassam, son of French model and actor Carole Bouquet, was no exception. Their first nuptial saw Casiraghi wear a jaw-dropping Yves Saint Laurent dress in front of family and friends, the dress featured three large bows running down the centre — a nod to her unconventional but chic spirit. For the reception, she changed into a more traditional white Chanel dress.
When it was time for the religious ceremony in Abbaye Sainte-Marie de Pierredon in Southern France, she donned a vintage-looking gown by Giambattista Valli. The wedding events were a who's who of Monacan royalty, with blue-blooded guests including the bride's mother Princess Caroline of Hanover, the bride's uncle Prince Albert, and his wife Princess Charlene.
Charlotte Casiraghi happens to be related to Hollywood royalty too
Charlotte Casiraghi is not only 11th in line of succession to the throne of Monaco, but has a direct link to Hollywood royalty as the granddaughter of Grace Kelly. Kelly gained Hollywood royalty status through her roles in Alfred Hitchcock films like ”To Catch a Thief” and "Rear Window." Her time in the movie business played a role in her becoming actual royalty, as she met her husband-to-be Prince Rainier III at the Cannes Film Festival.
It's no secret that Kelly was a fashion icon, and her granddaughter sure seems to follow in her footsteps; Casiraghi has worked with both Gucci and Chanel. Like Kelly, Casiraghi seems effortlessly chic and has a taste for the finer things in life. What's more, Casiraghi happens to have a few clothing items that once belonged to her late grandmother — but as she dished to Town & Country, she doesn't exactly trot the garments out willy-nilly. "I'm not going to tell you, 'Oh, I wear this for lunch at home,'" she said.
While Casiraghi isn't a Hollywood star like her grandmother, she sure seems to enjoy show biz events. She's a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, walking the same carpet her grandmother did so many years ago. In 2019, she served as a producer on "Our Lady of the Nile" (the original title being "Notre-Dame du Nil"), which appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival. It seems Casiraghi's keen to keep up the family business on-screen and off.
Charlotte Casiraghi started a nonprofit philosophy think tank
After earning a degree in philosophy at the Sorbonne, Charlotte Casiraghi co-founded a philosophy think tank. The organization, which is called Les Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco, aims to make philosophy accessible to more people across the board. As she's noted in a number of interviews, philosophical discussion and exploration isn't as prevalent as it once was, and she'd like to see that change. "No-one on this earth can say they're not interested in philosophical questions," she once told Harper's Bazaar. "I thought there had to be space to reflect on them and debate outside of universities." The nonprofit has been running since 2015 with Casiraghi serving as president and founding member.
It's no secret that Casiraghi has access to wealth and power, and evidently, she chooses to use it for good. "I received the support of the government and the ministry of education," she told Billionaire Magazine. "Our first goal was to reinvent and reintroduce philosophy in schools, a discipline often overlooked as too intellectual. ... Philosophy needs to be exposed to all ways of thinking; it shouldn't be segregated, nor intellectualised." We love a royal who doesn't gatekeep.
Princess Caroline's daughter is a Chanel girl
Like Cindy Crawford and Margot Robbie, Charlotte Casiraghi is a Chanel girl. Oh, but she isn't any ol' Chanel girl: Casiraghi was a muse and longtime pal of Karl Lagerfeld. "Karl Lagerfeld and my mother were extremely close friends," she told Alain Elkann Interviews. "I have memories of Karl since I was a very small girl." In a separate chat with The Week, she shared that like Lagerfeld, Chanel has always been a part of her life. "It's almost as if I was born with Chanel," she said. "I think of photos of my mom when she was pregnant with me."
Casiraghi's had a lot of noteworthy Chanel moments, but her 2023 Met Gala look deserves extra attention. That year, the theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Naturally, Casiraghi, who was made a brand ambassador in 2020, showed up in a classic Chanel look. The royal wore a lacy black dress with bows on the front (not dissimilar to the Yves Saint Laurent dress she wore at her first wedding) from their Fall 1996 collection.
And then, of course, there was the time she literally rode a horse down the runway. For their Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture show at the Grand Palais Éphémère, Casiraghi opened the show on horseback in sparkling Chanel. If trotting your way through a haute couture show doesn't scream lavish, we don't know what does.
Charlotte Casiraghi has spent time in seriously luxe digs
From various pads in the City of Lights to jaw-dropping historic palaces, Charlotte Casiraghi sure knows good real estate. Growing up, she and her siblings were raised in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, a small town where their mother hoped to give them a relatively normal life. "Never private schools, but schools with a lot of different social backgrounds. I wasn't at a privileged school at all," she recounted to The Telegraph. However, she did acknowledge that at the end of the day, she was still a royal. "It was always difficult having... all that background," she said.
Difficult as it may very well have been, there's no doubt that she's lived in and stayed in gorgeous abodes throughout her life. As an adult, she's lived in apartments on Paris' Left Bank, including the apartment she shared with her ex-boyfriend Gad Elmaleh. She and ex-husband Dimitri Rassam also would trek out to their country house in Barbizon, France. And, of course, there are the family's various sprawling properties where she's spent time. Villa Clos Saint-Pierre, near the Prince's Palace of Monaco (pictured above), is Princess Caroline's private residence for her family, and it's a lavish spot to kick back, indeed.
As of 2024, Casiraghi resides in Monaco with her two sons, Raphaël Elmaleh and Balthazar Rassam. There isn't much public information about her current residence, but whether she lives at Caroline's residence or somewhere else, we are inclined to assume the place is a showstopper.
Charlotte Casiraghi goes all in on a hobby
Charlotte Casiraghi has a number of truly glamorous and impressive hobbies. For starters, she's an avid reader who became a curator for Chanel's book club. And by all accounts, she has amassed quite a book collection. "For me, going into a bookshop is like going into a sweet shop," she said in a video for the luxury brand. "I want to take as many books as I can carry. ... I never feel guilty about it, because I tell myself it's not so bad to be addicted to books."
When she isn't poring over some good literature, Casiraghi has been known to enjoy various athletic activities. She began riding horses when she was only 4 years old, and before she knew it, she was competing. At age 24, she was a contender in the 2011 Global Champions tour. Oh, and when she competed at that event, she wore an ensemble Gucci's equestrian apparel line. Gucci's creative director at the time, Frida Giannini, told British Vogue, "Charlotte and her passion for show-jumping bring the spirit of Gucci to life so elegantly." Regardless of the hobby, this royal makes it as lavish as possible.
Casiraghi also enjoys skiing with her nearest and dearest — another not-so-cheap activity. In 2020, she hit the ski trails of Austria and even in the sub-zero temperatures, she kept it stylish — donning a white puffer, black beanie and reflective glasses. She happened to be joined by her firstborn, Raphaël Elmaleh, who was 6 years old at the time.
She knows her away around some seriously opulent jewelry
When it comes to jewelry, Charlotte Casiraghi keeps it chic. At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, for example, she arrived in a pair of striking Chanel diamond earrings. The long drop diamond earrings featured a "5" on one of the posts — a reference to Chanel N°5. The year prior, she arrived at Monaco's Rose Ball in another pair of Chanel diamond earrings (pictured above) that reportedly cost a cool $51,200. Oh, and there's also her lavish wedding ring. Dimitri Rassam popped the question with a classic diamond solitaire nestled in a tasteful gold band. Although the former couple have kept schtum about the precise details of the piece, experts have estimated that its worth is over $100,000.
Casiraghi clearly loves rocking Chanel jewelry, but that doesn't mean she won't work with other brands. In 2015, she became a brand ambassador for Montblanc and was the face of the next Montblanc Bohème collection. She also released Les Aimants by Charlotte Casiraghi, which features a necklace that runs for $820. The piece is an exercise in minimalism, with a sleek silver chain holding a circular pendant. It's classy and refined, not unlike Casiraghi.
The range also includes bangles of different widths and materials. The bracelets are all magnetic, which allows the wearer to create a stack if they so wish. Of the bangles in the Les Aimants collection, Casiraghi told The Telegraph, "It gives you the freedom to be the person you want to be with the style you want to have."
Charlotte Casiraghi has worn some very special family heirlooms
It is one thing to receive a nice jumper or a beloved musical instrument from a relative. Getting to wear Cartier that belonged to your silver screen icon grandmother is an entirely different ball game. And it just so happens to be a ball game Charlotte Casiraghi knows well.
As previously noted, Casiraghi's grandmother was Grace Kelly, a star who wore Cartier like no one else. Whether we're talking about the whopper of an engagement ring she received from Prince Rainier III or the three-strand diamond necklace that was a fixture of her wardrobe, Kelly's collection of Cartier pieces dazzled time and time again. When it was time for her own wedding, Casiraghi had a chance to wear one of Kelly's iconic pieces. At her reception, Casiraghi stunned in what appeared to be her grandmother's aforementioned three-strand necklace created from 64 carats of platinum-set emerald diamonds. Talk about a lovely way to pay tribute to her late grandmother.
While this piece isn't quite as renowned as the three-strand necklace, Casiraghi also wore the royal family's diamond flowers in her hair that day. Her mother, Princess Caroline, has worn them as earrings; Princess Charlene incorporated them into her updo on her wedding.
Charlotte Casiraghi rules the legendary Rose Ball
When Charlotte Casiraghi attends Monaco's annual Rose Ball, she steals the show. Every year the great and the good of Monaco attend the charity gala, with 2024's theme being "Disco Bal de la Rose Monaco" chosen by shoe impresario and the event's creative director Christian Louboutin. Casiraghi turned heads in her signature Chanel, this time with a '70s twist, with its completely sequined bodice and satin bustier. And, of course, she sported a collection of glittering jewels across her neck and wrist. She spent the event with the always fashionable Princess Caroline of Hanover and Princess Charlene.
Two months prior to the Rose Ball, Casiraghi reportedly split from her film producer husband Dimitri Rassam. She showed up to the gala without Rassam, wearing what one might call a "revenge dress." Now, it may not be on the level of the iconic black, figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder dress that Princess Diana wore to the Serpentine Dinner after King Charles III publicly acknowledged he was unfaithful in their marriage. That said, Casiraghi looked as stunning as can be in her gown, as if to show the world that no relationship woes would get in the way of her sartorial prowess.
The ball, established in 1954 by Grace Kelly, raises money for the Princess Grace Foundation. It is the opulent party to end opulent parties. The 2024 Rose Ball featured high-end raffle prizes like a flight on a private jet, a performance by legendary singer Gloria Gaynor, and a fireworks show.
Princess Caroline's daughter lives life in the fast lane
When there's a Grand Prix right at your doorstep, it'd be rude not to attend. And yes, Charlotte Casiraghi, member of the Monegasque royal family, has been known to go to the Monaco Grand Prix. The annual Formula One event, famous for things like the yachts on the harbor that create an iconic backdrop and the tunnel under the Fairmont Hotel that drivers pass through, is without question the most glamorous racing event of the year.
Off the track, the race is a fixture in the calendar of high society. It was no surprise that Casiraghi was spotted at the 2024 race, alongside fellow royals Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene. The royals weren't the only famous faces at the event: Celebrities such as Joe Jonas, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Heidi Klum showed up in full force. Casiraghi looked effortlessly chic — per usual — wearing a knitted T-shirt and black miniskirt with her signature Chanel jewelry. She watched the race in the royal family's box before rubbing shoulders with victorious racer, Monte-Carlo's Charles Leclerc, as he sprayed champagne from the top of the podium.
As far as sporting events go, Formula 1 is not exactly for the penny-pinching set. The cars alone can cost over $10 million each, and an average ticket runs for nearly $900. We have to imagine Casiraghi's experience at the F1 event goes well beyond what one gets with the "average" price of admission.