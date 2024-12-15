Princess Caroline Of Monaco's Daughter Charlotte Lives A Lavish Life

Charlotte Casiraghi may not have a royal title, but she's still a member of the House of Grimaldi, Monaco's royal family. "I always try to detach myself from this 'royal" status,'" she told The Telegraph in 2024. "I don't particularly like this 'official representing' ... I prefer to be free." While she may eschew the status, her opulent lifestyle still bears all the hallmarks of royalty. You can't help the family you were born into, and Charlotte has accepted the lifestyle her family's patrimony can afford.

The daughter of Princess Caroline and the late powerboat racer Stefano Casiraghi, Charlotte's family is one with a long and fascinating ancestry. In 1279, the Grimaldis seized the fortress of Monaco and have ruled since, making them the longest-serving royal family in Europe. Her family is known for brushing shoulders with the rich and famous; A-list star Grace Kelly became Princess Grace when she married Prince Rainier III in 1956.

Charlotte has had to navigate the ups and downs that come with being a Grimaldi — title or not. As she said in her aforementioned chat with The Telegraph, she doesn't exactly enjoy the attention that comes with being a royal. "I'm not a princess," she said in a separate conversation with French Vogue (via The New York Times). "My mother is, not I. I am the niece of a head of state. And with this status, I have some representational duties, nothing very constraining or very exceptional." This status also means she has access to a life of luxury that most of us can only imagine.

