How Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Balance Out New Host Carrie Underwood On American Idol

Considering she's been a bright star among country artists for nearly two decades, some might forget that Carrie Underwood underwent a stunning transformation after winning "American Idol's" fourth season in 2005, getting her big break and building her net worth to a reported $140 million by 2021. Underwood almost didn't compete on "American Idol," but she understandably might be more willing to put herself in contestants' shoes and empathize with them as a first-time judge. Or, at least, compared to Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who've had more time to develop thicker skins as judges. Though Underwood may still be wrapping her head around how to firmly turn down "American Idol" contestants, Bryan acknowledged it's a difficult part of their job. "When she has to say 'No' she's like, 'I don't [want to] tell them no,'" he told E! News. "But it's kind of a part [of the job]. It's hard when you got a kid that's young and they haven't found who they are musically."

Despite their battle-hardened personalities as judges, Richie and Bryan still take an empathetic approach to their positions. Richie told Live Nation in 2023 that a judge's goal should be to leave contestants with the tools to better themselves, even if they don't move forward in the competition. "I've been there, done that," he said, relating to contestants' experiences. "It's not one of those things where I'm imagining what they're feeling. I know exactly what they're feeling. And what we try to do is encourage."