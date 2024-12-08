Amy Adams Had A Relatable Problem After She Became A Mother

Sometimes moviegoers forget that their favorite film stars are people too, with relatable problems. Speaking with Variety to promote her 2024 film "Nightbitch," Amy Adams opened up about some struggles she experienced when she became a mother in 2010.

"Motherhood did redirect my priorities. And I think that changed some relationships. That was hard, but I don't think it's uncommon," she said. Even though she and had daughter Aviana Le Gallo in her mid-thirties, Adams remarked that she was the first in her friend group to have a baby, which can naturally lead to a shift. "Every moment needed to be dedicated to the care and keeping of my child," she told Variety. Like so many working moms in Hollywood, parenthood didn't stop Adams from embracing starring roles in films like "American Hustle," "Arrival," and "The Woman in the Window" since Aviana was born.

Motherhood and pregnancy also shifted the way Adams viewed herself and her body, resulting in something of a revelation. "Being pregnant finally helped me understand what my true relationship was with my body — meaning that it wasn't put on this earth to look good in a swimsuit," she told Parade in 2010 when Aviana was still a newborn. "I was like, 'Look, I can carry a baby! I'm gaining weight right, everything's going well.' And I've had that relationship ever since."

