Tragic Details About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox

An unlikely force united Maddox Jolie-Pitt with his mother when he was just a few months old: the 2001 movie "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider." Angelina Jolie traveled to Cambodia to shoot the film and took a profound interest in the country. She subsequently went to an orphanage in the town of Battambang in hopes of adopting her first child. When Jolie saw Maddox, he was asleep in a box that was hanging from the ceiling.

In an interview in the years that followed, Jolie described seeing Maddox for the first time. "Mad was the last kid I saw, and he was asleep," she said, according to Buzzfeed. "He was 3 months old, and they put him in my arms, and he stayed asleep ... I just stared at him, and I started crying, and he smiled," Jolie said.

Like many first-time moms-to-be, Jolie-Pitt said that she was worried that she wasn't up to the challenge of raising a child, but the bond that she felt with baby Maddox gave her confidence. "I hadn't held children in my life, and I was always considered so dark, and I always had so many things that made me feel like maybe I shouldn't be somebody's mom because certainly the world has an opinion of me and I'm not so sure about myself and am I gonna be the best mom?" she recalled. "So, the fact that this little kid seemed at ease gave me the courage to feel like I could make him happy. And so we became a family right then."

