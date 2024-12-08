How Orlando Bloom Avoided A Disastrous Tattoo Mistake
While parents getting tattoos of their children's names isn't unheard of, Orlando Bloom decided to take a slightly different approach when honoring his firstborn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Instead of simply tattooing the name of his son, Flynn, on his arm, Bloom decided to get his son's name spelled out in morse code.
Shared in a black & white photo on Instagram, Bloom's tattoo reads "010620110903" for his son's date and time of birth over top a string of morse code spelling "Flynn" ... or so he thought. In the comments on Bloom's post, fans were quick to point out a mistake in the morse code as it read "Frynn" and not the intended "Flynn."
"Round 2 with @orlandobloom + we added the missing dot to the morse code," Balazs Bercsenyi, Bloom's tattoo artist, wrote in a follow-up Instagram post a week later. He shared a picture of Bloom's arm with the updated morse code and correct spelling. Modifying the tattoo to read correctly was thankfully a simple fix, as it just required an extra dot to change the "R" to an "L." "Conclusion: never fully trust what your clients find on pinterest."
Bloom's other ink
Orlando Bloom's tattoo dedicated to his son wasn't his first foray into getting inked. He has a few others and famously got matching tattoos with the rest of The Fellowship (save for John Rhys-Davies, whose stunt double received it) to celebrate their work on "The Lord of the Rings" films. Bloom, who played elf Legolas, has a tattoo of the word "nine" written in Elvish on his wrist, which he shared on Instagram in 2018. Elijah Wood, who portrayed the hobbit Frodo, said to ABC News, "We felt the experience was both wonderful enough and profound enough to have ourselves branded so we went ahead and did that about a week before we finished."
No word yet on if Bloom will be receiving any more tattoos to commemorate his films or celebrate his children. He did receive "a small one in memory of Sidi, his dog," according to Bercsenyi in the same Instagram post.
He had a daughter with fiancée Katy Perry in 2020, but hasn't been inked to celebrate her yet. If he does, he'll just have to double check that her name is spelled correctly no matter what language it's spelled in.