How Orlando Bloom Avoided A Disastrous Tattoo Mistake

While parents getting tattoos of their children's names isn't unheard of, Orlando Bloom decided to take a slightly different approach when honoring his firstborn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Instead of simply tattooing the name of his son, Flynn, on his arm, Bloom decided to get his son's name spelled out in morse code.

Shared in a black & white photo on Instagram, Bloom's tattoo reads "010620110903" for his son's date and time of birth over top a string of morse code spelling "Flynn" ... or so he thought. In the comments on Bloom's post, fans were quick to point out a mistake in the morse code as it read "Frynn" and not the intended "Flynn."

"Round 2 with @orlandobloom + we added the missing dot to the morse code," Balazs Bercsenyi, Bloom's tattoo artist, wrote in a follow-up Instagram post a week later. He shared a picture of Bloom's arm with the updated morse code and correct spelling. Modifying the tattoo to read correctly was thankfully a simple fix, as it just required an extra dot to change the "R" to an "L." "Conclusion: never fully trust what your clients find on pinterest."

