Prince Harry Blows Up Speculation He Misses Royal Life With Just One Salty Word

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt exit from the U.K., there have been non-stop predictions that the Duke of Sussex would eventually come to regret trading royal life and all the privileges that come with it for a new one in California. These claims ramped up in February 2024 when King Charles III announced his cancer diagnosis, and reports began circulating that Harry was willing to return as a working royal to support his father amid his ongoing treatment. However, critics saw this as another piece of evidence that the prince was allegedly discontented with his life with Meghan and their children. "Harry does miss being a working royal — being a royal is the only thing he is trained to do and he is getting very bored in California," royal author Tom Quinn alleged to the Mirror.

Advertisement

However, Prince Harry may have put this longtime speculation to rest once and for all with a single shady utterance during an interview at The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit. While there have been many signs that Harry has no plans to return to the royal family (like airing their dirty laundry in his bombshell memoir), there was perhaps no clearer indication that he'd burned his bridge back to the fold when the prince publicly mocked the Sussexes' many critics and called them "trolls" outright. This move is antithetical to The Firm's longtime PR strategy of "never complain, never explain," and thus seemingly signals that the Duke of Sussex is enjoying the freedom of no longer being bound by such strict rules and protocols rather than secretly orchestrating a royal comeback.

Advertisement