Signs Prince Harry Has No Plans To Return To The Royal Family

Prince Harry's feud with his family has become such common knowledge that even those not the least bit interested in the royal family know about it. It's believed to have started when Prince William didn't support Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle. Speaking to Tom Bradby during an ITV interview, Harry admitted that William had his reservations about Meghan. "He aired some concerns, very early on," Harry said. Royal reporter Katie Nicholl later published a story revealing that Harry had allegedly accused William of leaving Meghan out in the cold and not making her feel welcome, and so the famous royal feud started — and it's still going strong, from the looks of it.

Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles III, has also suffered, and it appears the rift between them started to crack wide open when Harry announced his plans to step back from his royal duties. It's been messy, to say the least.

In the meantime, royal pundits everywhere have been hoping that Harry would eventually make peace with his family, but since his departure in 2020, the prince hasn't shown any signs of planning a return to the royal fold. In fact, he appears to be perfectly happy living in the United States. "He has obviously found his feet in America, where he feels genuinely happy and content to express himself," body language expert Darren Stanton told the Mirror. Alas, it appears that all signs point to Harry staying as far away from Buckingham Palace as possible.