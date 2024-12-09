Inside Kamala Harris & Hillary Clinton's Friendship

If you've ever wondered what Hillary Clinton really thinks about Kamala Harris, well, wonder no more. The two high-profile politicians might not always have been besties, but they eventually bonded and now share a really special friendship, thanks to their mutual experiences in the volatile world of politics. Clinton and Harris were adversaries during the 2008 Democratic primary, but a lot has changed since then. The former Secretary of State tried and failed to secure the presidency in 2016, and unfortunately, history repeated itself in 2024 when Harris made her own bid for the White House. But, when news broke that President Joe Biden was dropping out of the race and Harris was the new presumptive nominee, Clinton was the first to publicly endorse her, and she continued to champion the vice president throughout her campaign.

Speaking to The 19th, in August 2024, Clinton confirmed that she'd known Harris since the vice president's years working in the San Francisco District Attorney's office. "I've always had a really high opinion of her and her talents and her record of public service," the former first lady explained. She also described Harris as a gifted individual with "a good understanding of what the job of being a leader should be."

In an interview with USA Today, Clinton touched on how her friendship with Harris grew over the years. "It just evolved into regular check-ins and visits whenever we could fit it in," she shared, adding that the VP often reached out during her White House tenure. Harris' communications director, Brian Fallon, weighed in too, noting that the former prosecutor had great reverence for Clinton and "values her friendship and counsel."

