Voldemort From Harry Potter Is Actually Handsome In Real Life

Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum, even a post-glow-up Neville Longbottom. When it comes to the "Harry Potter" franchise's roster of handsome hunks, these names are likely among the top of the list. But, true to his character, lurking in the shadows of these heartthrobs is an unexpected contender: Voldemort. In the movies, he was a vision of living death — an eerie amalgam of serpentine features and spectral pallor. Gone was the nose, replaced instead by narrow slits that flared with predatory disdain, and thin, bloodless lips moved only to deliver venomous proclamations. His pale, lurid eyes pierced through anyone daring enough to meet them, and above these sat a smooth, hairless dome of a skull that added to the nightmare.

But unlike his character, the man behind the makeup is blue-ribbon British actor and filmmaker Ralph Fiennes. In real life, he has a sensitive, cerebral charm and telegenic good looks — a wizarding world away from the Dark Lord's haunting visage. His breakout role as the terrifying SS officer Amon Göth in the 1993 masterpiece "Schindler's List" put him on the map. He later won hearts for his vulnerability in "The English Patient," took on the romantic lead in "The Constant Gardener" opposite the radiant Rachel Weisz, and played M in "James Bond." With his refined demeanour and knack for thoughtful, complex roles, Fiennes has become the poster boy of the sophisticate. It's no wonder, then, fans created a Facebook page in his honor called "Ralph Fiennes is Hot."

