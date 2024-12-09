A Secret Service Agent Once Snuck Into Obama's Beach House For A Spicy Reason
In a case where romance turned reckless, a Secret Service agent assigned to protect President Obama broke protocol to impress a love interest, delivering yet another blow to the agency's reputation.
Koryeah Dwanyen recently released a memoir, "Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma," in which she unveils a scandalous story of how a past lover (the senior Secret Service agent in question) broke security protocols in an effort to woo her (via People). The incident, which is said to have occurred in 2022, involved multiple security breaches. The agent sent Dwanyen unauthorized photos of Obama's beachfront property in Hawaii and later escalated the risk by sneaking her onto the premises while the former First Family was away. To add a spicy twist, the agent also allegedly proposed that they have sex in Michelle Obama's bathroom, joking how it would be "like a mile high club."
Following the memoir's release, the Secret Service publicly confirmed the story. In a statement to ABC News, the agency's chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, acknowledged that "on Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee's residence without permission." Guglielmi added that the agent eventually lost his job over the breach.
The Secret Service's troubling track record
In recent years, the Secret Service has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Perhaps the most alarming incident involved the attempted assassination of Donald Trump during a July 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter, Matthew Crooks, managed to fire shots at both the President and the crowd before a Secret Service counter-sniper neutralized him.
This breach, which allowed Crooks to get so close to the businessman turned politician's podium, was widely considered a failure of Trump's Secret Service detail. Following the incident, a Senate investigation concluded that a lack of planning and communication was to blame for the security failure. Gary Peters, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee chairman stated, "Every single one of these actions is directly related to a failure in the U.S. Secret Service's planning, communications, intelligence sharing and law enforcement coordination efforts" (via CBS News). He also stressed how "every single one of those failures was preventable, and the consequences of those failures were dire."
Adding to these challenges, the Secret Service faced yet another scandal prior to the 2024 Presidential Election. In late September, Real Clear Politics reported that a Secret Service agent was accused of sexually assaulting a Kamala Harris staffer. The agency responded quickly and launched an investigation, with a spokesperson confirming that "the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation." With multiple cases of misconduct and high-profile security lapses, one can't help but question the Secret Service's reputation and ability to protect the nation's most prominent leaders.