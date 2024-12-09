A Secret Service Agent Once Snuck Into Obama's Beach House For A Spicy Reason

In a case where romance turned reckless, a Secret Service agent assigned to protect President Obama broke protocol to impress a love interest, delivering yet another blow to the agency's reputation.

Koryeah Dwanyen recently released a memoir, "Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma," in which she unveils a scandalous story of how a past lover (the senior Secret Service agent in question) broke security protocols in an effort to woo her (via People). The incident, which is said to have occurred in 2022, involved multiple security breaches. The agent sent Dwanyen unauthorized photos of Obama's beachfront property in Hawaii and later escalated the risk by sneaking her onto the premises while the former First Family was away. To add a spicy twist, the agent also allegedly proposed that they have sex in Michelle Obama's bathroom, joking how it would be "like a mile high club."

Following the memoir's release, the Secret Service publicly confirmed the story. In a statement to ABC News, the agency's chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, acknowledged that "on Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee's residence without permission." Guglielmi added that the agent eventually lost his job over the breach.