All Of The Drama Surrounding The Obama Family's Hawaii Beach Home

Barack Obama's home state has been the center of quite a lot of drama even before he became president. First, due to the Obama birth certificate conspiracy, it took a considerable amount of time — along with his birth certificate and a specially issued birth certificate confirmation — for many Americans to believe that he was actually born in Hawaii. Next came speculation and rumors about Barack Obama's isolated childhood in Hawaii.

The interest in the former first family's Hawaii connection only multiplied after they bought a property in the state. Soon after the purchase, the former POTUS was accused of finding a "loophole" in Hawaii's beach protection laws and taking advantage of it.

The law in question frowns upon seawalls, as they are a major threat to beaches. However, the previous owners of Obama's three-acre home had taken advantage of the "loophole" that allowed them to pay to keep their seawalls for 55 years before selling the property. Despite this, the Obamas were labeled hypocrites for championing climate change and purchasing land that contradicts that cause.