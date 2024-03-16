All Of The Drama Surrounding The Obama Family's Hawaii Beach Home
Barack Obama's home state has been the center of quite a lot of drama even before he became president. First, due to the Obama birth certificate conspiracy, it took a considerable amount of time — along with his birth certificate and a specially issued birth certificate confirmation — for many Americans to believe that he was actually born in Hawaii. Next came speculation and rumors about Barack Obama's isolated childhood in Hawaii.
The interest in the former first family's Hawaii connection only multiplied after they bought a property in the state. Soon after the purchase, the former POTUS was accused of finding a "loophole" in Hawaii's beach protection laws and taking advantage of it.
The law in question frowns upon seawalls, as they are a major threat to beaches. However, the previous owners of Obama's three-acre home had taken advantage of the "loophole" that allowed them to pay to keep their seawalls for 55 years before selling the property. Despite this, the Obamas were labeled hypocrites for championing climate change and purchasing land that contradicts that cause.
Rumors claimed Obama's home was suspiciously spared from the island fires
Unlike Barack and Michelle Obama's beautiful Martha's Vineyard estate and their gorgeous D.C. home, the Hawaii home has received a lot of press, even during its construction. In February 2022, the former POTUS was spotted with construction workers on his property (via Daily Mail). But his confident and professional smile was absent, replaced by quite a scowl. He spoke stiffly to the workers, and even though we're not sure what he was saying, his displeasure was clear, and the media had a ball playing the guessing game.
Post-construction, the Obamas home again came under scrutiny after the devastating Maui fires of August 2023. The source of contention was Obama's recently purchased property, allegedly "spared" from the fires. Rumor mongers claimed it was suspicious that most of the island had been destroyed, but Obama's property remained untouched.
In reality, Obama's Hawaii home is on an entirely different island from Maui, named Oahu. Moreover, more than 100 miles of land and water lie between the two islands. Ignoring the chatter, Obama uploaded a video asking for donations for Maui. Days later, a Republican politician put him on blast in a social media post.
Vivek Ramaswamy alleges that a friend of Obama was responsible for the fires
The devastating Maui fires occurred six months after Vivek Ramaswamy announced his presidential campaign. By August, the Republican politician had amassed a significant X (formerly Twitter) following. He used this platform to partly blame Barack Obama and the left in general for the Maui fires. "There's a dark but hard TRUTH to the Maui catastrophe that led to over 110 tragic deaths," he wrote.
He claimed that an "Obama Foundation 'Asia Pacific Leader' and a climate activist" had refused to release water to fight the fire in time. "The DEI agenda is literally costing people their lives," he added. For clarity, DEI refers to "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," causes mostly championed by the left. Unsurprisingly, Ramaswamy did not clearly explain how DEI had caused the issues.
However, the New York Post claimed that M. Kaleo Manuel hadn't released water because he was "concerned with equity" of water sharing. In reality, the water official made the statements about water equity in 2022, nearly a year before the fires. Furthermore, irrespective of the truth behind Manuel's actions, it seems the GOP politician was simply interested in linking Obama to controversy. Days later, Vivek Ramaswamy was accused of ripping off an Obama quote.