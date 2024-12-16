The Stunning Transformation Of Hayley Hasselhoff

It's impossible to overstate how big "Baywatch" was in its heyday. Critics hated it, but audiences loved it. It made superstars out of most of its cast members, including Pamela Anderson, who underwent her own stunning transformation, and, of course, the stunningly handsome David Hasselhoff. David's his young daughter Hayley spent a portion of her childhood on the TV show set, growing up among her father's co-stars. This put her in good stead when she decided to try out acting herself. Hayley earned her first acting credits when she starred in two episodes of "Baywatch" — first in 1999 and then in 2000. A decade later, she landed a more significant role as Amber in the TV series "Huge."

Hayley credits "Baywatch" for much of her success. "It taught me a lot about the acting industry, about how you should make everyone you work with your best friend and your family," she told Closer magazine in 2014. "Getting to see my dad do what he loves when I was so young, it really inspired me. We always felt like we were a part of one big family when we were on set. Everyone took turns looking after us while we were there and Jeremy Jackson [the onscreen son of David Hasselhoff's character] became like our brother."