The Stunning Transformation Of Hayley Hasselhoff
Hayley Hasselhoff has a last name everyone will recognize. Her father is none other than David Hasselhoff, best known for starring in "Knight Rider" and "Baywatch." Hayley is the actor's second daughter with Pamela Bach, who divorced David in 2006. Despite having access to riches and the much-discussed privileges of living a "nepo baby" lifestyle, it wasn't always easy for Hayley to be the child of a famous person.
Hayley has been open an honest about her mental health over the years, and she is determined to use her own experiences to help others. Like her father, she has dabbled in acting. She also found quite a lot of success as a model. Before getting to where she is today, she had to experience a few bumps along the way. Nevertheless, she's underwent an amazing transformation.
Hayley Hasselhoff grew up on the Baywatch set
It's impossible to overstate how big "Baywatch" was in its heyday. Critics hated it, but audiences loved it. It made superstars out of most of its cast members, including Pamela Anderson, who underwent her own stunning transformation, and, of course, the stunningly handsome David Hasselhoff. David's his young daughter Hayley spent a portion of her childhood on the TV show set, growing up among her father's co-stars. This put her in good stead when she decided to try out acting herself. Hayley earned her first acting credits when she starred in two episodes of "Baywatch" — first in 1999 and then in 2000. A decade later, she landed a more significant role as Amber in the TV series "Huge."
Hayley credits "Baywatch" for much of her success. "It taught me a lot about the acting industry, about how you should make everyone you work with your best friend and your family," she told Closer magazine in 2014. "Getting to see my dad do what he loves when I was so young, it really inspired me. We always felt like we were a part of one big family when we were on set. Everyone took turns looking after us while we were there and Jeremy Jackson [the onscreen son of David Hasselhoff's character] became like our brother."
She became a model at the age of 14
Fourteen is a pretty difficult age to become a model. After all, it's at that point where a person's body is changing practically day to day and it can be a rough ride for plenty. But that's what Hayley Hasselhoff did. And to top it all off, her first ever shoot was a swimsuit one. This was a big deal, because she had been bullied at school for her size. Other girls would make fun of her for needing a bra before her classmates, and things got so bad that she actually quit the swim team. She told the story to Forbes in 2023, and also shared that one doctor told her, "You don't want to grow up fat and the way you are headed this is your only choice."
But Hayley pursued her dream nonetheless. And she found a sense of comfort and solidarity during that first shoot. "It was with two of the biggest curve models of the time and I remember looking at those girls, they were in their early 20s at the time," she told Forbes. "And I was like, 'They're voluptuous, they're fit, they're toned, they're gorgeous.' And it started to make me feel like I had something to aspire to look like." Now, she's the person who makes others feel they have something to aspire to.
Hayley Hasselhoff's father encouraged her follow her dreams
The Hasselhoff family has been through a lot together, most notably David's addiction to alcohol. Due to the Hasselhoffs' fame, the tabloids seemed be waiting with bated breath to see if David would succeed or fail as a parent. Although there were rough patches, Hayley was encouraged by her father. "My dad always told me to dream big, follow that dream and never give up," Hayley said in an interview with Sharp magazine. "He also repeatedly told me to be kind and gracious to everyone I meet. Those were the things he instilled in me."
David also supported Hayley in her career. In 2019, Hayley appeared on "The X Factor: Celebrity," and she told The Sun at the time, "My dad really is just as excited about this process for me because he knows how much I love it."
She suffered from anxiety as a teenager
As Hayley grew older, she began to reveal some of her negative thoughts and feelings. In 2020, she wrote about having anxiety in article for OK! magazine. "I have struggled with anxiety since I was a teenager," she explained. The following year, the Daily Mail asked Hayley if her father's much-publicized addiction issues played a role in her anxiety. She answered, "When I look back at those years, I see that I had a hard time growing up. ... It's not my place to talk about the specific incidents that have happened in our family, but it is my place to say that growing up in the public eye comes with its own challenges."
Obviously, there are lots of sons and daughters of famous stars who could say the same. Despite the wealth involved, the lifestyle comes with its own challenges. Thankfully, it seems Hayley has persevered.
In 2018, Hayley Hasselhoff protested for size inclusivity
Back in 2018, Hasselhoff was among a group of models-turned-protestors who picketed London Fashion Week. The event, organized by retailer Simply Be, was meant to draw attention to the lack of plus-size models in the fashion world. Hayley told the Evening Standard, "We want to give women everywhere the confidence to be who they are. This is only achieved by showing a wide variety of models irrespective of size."
The protest, which also involved a lingerie photoshoot in the freezing cold, was a bold move. It made one thing very clear: Plus-size models weren't going to be overlooked anymore. They represent a significant portion of the population and were nevertheless overlooked. While the industry has since become more inclusive, there is still much work to be done. "The industry has in recent years looked to be moving in a more positive direction, but this last show season felt like a huge step back with most runways showcasing a very tall and very slim silhouette again," women's director of Supa Model Management Tim Clifton-Green told Vogue in 2024.
Hayley Hasselhoff created a mental health campaign in 2020
Hayley Hasselhoff has devoted a lot of time and effort to helping other people improve their mental health. To that end, she started the initiative "Check In With You" during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when many people were suffering from poor mental health. In an article she wrote for Marie Claire, she explained, "As someone who has struggled with anxiety, depression and panic attacks I know what It can feel like to feel closed off from society because of the fear of being judged on how we are really coping."
Hayley wrote, "'Check In With You' encourages the conversation about coping skills during this unprecedented time. The power of knowing you are not alone during this collective anxiety is important now more than ever." As part of the video campaign she created, a handful of celebrities — including Hayley's famous dad David Hasselhoff, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and talk show host Ricki Lake — spoke openly about their mental health.
She became the first plus-size model on a European Playboy cover
Hayley Hasselhoff made history as the first plus-size woman to grace the cover of a European Playboy magazine when she posed for Playboy Germany in April 2021. Why Germany? Well, there's a fun connection there — David Hasselhoff is of German descent and he has a large fandom in the country. Landing a Playboy cover is a massive deal for any model, of course, but getting to mark an important milestone for representation as you do so is surely even better.
As Hayley wrote in an Instagram post announcing the cover,"If there is one thing I would tell my younger self it would be that you are worthy just as you are. Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel most authentic. I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are — right here, right now."
Hayley Hasselhoff started a mental health podcast in 2021
In 2021, the young model continued to draw awareness to mental health by starting a podcast, "Redefine You: A Conversation For Wellbeing." It began as an Instagram Live series, but it went from strength to strength as a podcast. Like the Check In With You project, if focused on mental health during the pandemic. "At the beginning of lockdown, like many, I went from an abundance of travel for work, to a stand-still," Hayley told Pod Bible. "During this time, my mind was racing on how I could give back some of the knowledge I have accrued over my years in the body image and wellness space."
During the podcast's 2021 run, guests spoke about important issues, such as grief and mental health diagnoses. As Hayley told Pod Bible, "We all struggle at times, fall down, turn those moments into life experiences and work hard to find our way out. It just so happens that we just don't talk about it publicly enough to know that this has been true, time and time again." The podcast helped Hayley vocalize her own anxieties and hopefully helped others too — contributors and listeners alike.
Hayley Hasselhoff teamed up with a weight management company
Hayley Hasselhoff advocates for body acceptance and personal health. As she told The List in an exclusive interview, "I believe you can love your body the way that it is, and you can love your body while working to achieve new health goals — those two things are not at odds." That why's in 2022 Hayley began working with the weight management company Plenity, the makers of FDA-approved oral capsules marketed to increase the feeling of fullness. As she told The List, "I wear many different hats and am always on the go, so I wanted to ignite a newfound health journey for myself, and that is what led me to Plenity."
It addition to taking the capsules, Hayley worked on lifestyle habits via the company's coaching system. "I've really been able to tap into my relationship with emotionally-charged eating habits, as well as my day to day meal prep," she told HollywoodLife, explaining that her busy schedule sometimes kept her from watching her eating habits.
She worked with the charity Choose Mental Health
Hayley Hasselhoff's quest to help herself and others improve their mental health led her to the charity Choose Mental Health in 2023. The nonprofit helps children and young people find help by providing advice to parents and carers, as well as funding scholarships. Hayley told Forbes about working with the charity, saying, "It was a beautiful experience for me to have the privilege to speak to these kids and share my story and listen to their stories. And to tell them, 'You're not different to me; you're just getting help sooner than I did.'"
Hayley visited programs run by the charity, talked to the people there, and learned what the children were seeking help with. Eating disorders were a major one — and Hayley was interested in the link between body image and mental health. "[Our bodies] can naturally grow and change from one second to the next. And that's why the perception of body image really needs to change," she declared. Eating disorders are also a big problem in the modeling world, and Hayley stressed that it is vital for "girls and women and they and them just to feel represented with their size and that they are not excluded from being able to express themselves through fashion."
Hayley Hasselhoff signed up for Playboy Centerfold
Hayley Hasselhoff wants to be sexy, and she wants to promote the idea that healthy body image equals good mental health, no matter your size. Sometimes, those two things collide. "In the 10 years of my career, I would hear, 'Do you feel like you're glamorizing obesity?'" Hayley told Fox News Digital in 2023. "And I would say, 'No. I feel like I'm making someone feel better in their skin and that's a beautiful thing.' I think everyone has the right to feel comfortable, beautiful, valued and desired in their skin, no matter what shape or size they are."
These beliefs helped influence a big decision for Hayley: She signed up for the OnlyFans-like Playboy Centerfold. She told Fox that she found it "empowering" and furthermore, she hoped it encouraged people to feel good in their own skin. This is all part of Hayley's self-acceptance: loving her body, being mindful about what she eats, and doing things that make her feel confident.
Hayley Hasselhoff walked for Paris Fashion Week 2024
It's a high honor indeed to walk the runway during Paris Fashion Week — one of biggest events (if not the biggest) on every fashionista's calendar. And that's just what Hayley Hasselhoff achieved in 2024. The model walked for Christophe Guillarmé during Paris Fashion Week, looking spectacular in a sequin gown and black heels. Hayley told 9Honey following the show, "I've seen so many amazing designers open up their ranges, but also their point of view [regarding] availability, and how luxury is something that all women deserve to have availability towards."
Back when Hayley and fellow models protested at London Fashion Week in 2018, the young woman probably never imagined such changes. No wonder David Hasselhoff told his daughter to dream big — he knew she could do it, and do it with style.