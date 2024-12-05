Kathy Bates Is Unrecognizable After Stunning Weight Loss Transformation

Actor Kathy Bates has openly stated her belief she doesn't fit modern beauty conventions, having told Variety in September 2024 that she might have won her breakout role in "Misery" for that reason. "I always knew going into this business that it was going to take me a while because I wasn't a beauty queen," she said. However, there's no reason Bates shouldn't see herself as beautiful, especially in light of her recent transformation.

After having gotten to know the "American Horror Story" actor through plenty of movies and television series, and thus familiarizing themselves with her appearance, Bates fans and the public alike, might be shocked to see her stunning figure after she experienced one of the most drastic weight loss transformations of 2024. Bates lost approximately 100 pounds and is rocking a noticeably slimmer figure as a result.

Speaking on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in October 2024, Bates said she was inspired to make changes after her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis frightened her into being more health-conscious. "It really scared me straight," Bates told Barrymore. To make her goal possible, Bates said it was simply a matter of determination and showing self-control. In recognition of her strength and the positive results her efforts yielded, Barrymore echoed the same sentiment many of us may be thinking: Bates looks gorgeous following her transformation. "You've never looked more beautiful," she told Bates. "You're kicking it natural in your hair. You're rocking it hot in your body."

