Kathy Bates Is Unrecognizable After Stunning Weight Loss Transformation
Actor Kathy Bates has openly stated her belief she doesn't fit modern beauty conventions, having told Variety in September 2024 that she might have won her breakout role in "Misery" for that reason. "I always knew going into this business that it was going to take me a while because I wasn't a beauty queen," she said. However, there's no reason Bates shouldn't see herself as beautiful, especially in light of her recent transformation.
After having gotten to know the "American Horror Story" actor through plenty of movies and television series, and thus familiarizing themselves with her appearance, Bates fans and the public alike, might be shocked to see her stunning figure after she experienced one of the most drastic weight loss transformations of 2024. Bates lost approximately 100 pounds and is rocking a noticeably slimmer figure as a result.
Speaking on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in October 2024, Bates said she was inspired to make changes after her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis frightened her into being more health-conscious. "It really scared me straight," Bates told Barrymore. To make her goal possible, Bates said it was simply a matter of determination and showing self-control. In recognition of her strength and the positive results her efforts yielded, Barrymore echoed the same sentiment many of us may be thinking: Bates looks gorgeous following her transformation. "You've never looked more beautiful," she told Bates. "You're kicking it natural in your hair. You're rocking it hot in your body."
Kathy Bates lost 100 pounds in seven years
Kathy Bates' weight loss journey began seven years ago. In that time, she lost around 80 pounds by adopting several lifestyle changes, like adjusting her diet. She also demonstrates more restraint during meals and eats only until she's full. She said her healthy habits afforded her the energy to press on with her busy career, including in one of her newest starring roles in the TV series "Matlock." "It's helped me tremendously that, over the last six or seven years, I've lost 100 pounds," she told Variety. "I don't think I've been this slim since I was in college."
In the midst of her significant change in size, some onlookers speculated Bates' rapid weight loss might also have been the work of Ozempic, rather than natural methods. Though Bates eventually spoke out about using Ozempic, with which she was able to shed another 20 pounds, she made it clear that it made up only a small part of the ways she slimmed her figure. "There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic," Bates told People in October 2024. "But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It's very hard to say you've had enough."