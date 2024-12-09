Celebs Who Have Thrown Shade At Meryl Streep Over The Years
There's an old saying in Hollywood: "Meryl Streep could play Batman and be the right choice." Okay, it's actually just a Modern Family quote, but it's one most people would agree with. Her decade-spanning career has been nothing short of legendary, defined by an unmatched versatility shown in roles like Margaret Thatcher, the Anna Wintour-inspired Amanda Priestly, and the evocative titular lead in "Sophie's Choice." It's not difficult to see how Streep has bagged a record-breaking number of Oscar nominations, and an impressive array of other prestigious accolades.
But, while it may be unthinkable for many, not everybody sees Streep in such a glowing light. Throughout her stunning transformation over many years of fame, a surprising number of celebrities have openly challenged her and criticized her industry-heavyweight status. A handful haven't held back when it comes to the "Mamma Mia!" star — dishing out their fair share of shade at one of Hollywood's most celebrated greats.
Donald Trump thinks Meryl Streep is overrated
Meryl Streep used her 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech to deliver a message as cutting toward Donald Trump as it was compassionate towards the disabled community. Citing a performance that left her stunned, she said, "The person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back" (via YouTube). Streep was referring to a 2015 Trump rally in South Carolina, where Trump used exaggerated hand gestures to imitate reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, who has arthrogryposis, a joint condition that affects his mobility.
Of the uncomfortable moment, Streep said: "It sank its hooks in my heart, not because it was good ... there was nothing good about it ... but it was effective and it did its job." Trump has never been one to let something slide, so he took to his weapon of choice — X, formerly Twitter — to respond. He called Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" before dismissing her as a "Hillary flunky who lost big." Trump denied intending to mock the reporter's disability, but the damage was done. Many disability rights advocates took to the platform to weigh in on Streep's comments, with one saying, "Thank you for amplifying the need to SEE & HEAR us ALL!"
Don't get Sharon Stone started on Meryl Streep
When lifestyle site Everything Zoomer asked Sharon Stone about Meryl Streep, she was forthright in her opinions. So much so that she kept circling back to the topic, even as the interviewer tried to shift the conversation. Stone voiced her frustration with Streep's industry reputation, saying: "The business was set up that we should all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good one. And everyone should compete against Meryl. The whole Meryl Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women."
Stone listed off a host of other actresses she believes deserve equal praise including Viola Davis, Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet. "But you say Meryl and everybody falls on the floor."
And if she considers these stars as on par with the "Mamma Mia!" (which is a great Streep film to start with if you've never seen one!) lead, Stone asserted that she herself is one above Streep. She continued: "I'm a much better villain than Meryl and I'm sure she'd say so. Meryl was not gonna be good in 'Basic Instinct' or in 'Casino.' Stone insisted that Streep would agree. The femme fatale left no stone unturned — or un-thrown– when it came to their rivalry.
Dustin Hoffman had on-set clashes with Meryl Streep.
In "Kramer vs Kramer," Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman brought intense emotions to the screen as a separated couple in a bitter custody battle. But there was considerable friction behind the scenes, too. On just the second day of filming, Hoffman slapped Streep in an unscripted moment that left her shocked. She later spoke about the incident to The New York Times, saying: "This was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me," adding: "And you see it in the movie. It was overstepping."
Hoffman's on-set aggression didn't stop there. After a requested line change was approved by the film's director, Hoffman snapped: "Meryl, why don't you stop carrying the flag for feminism and just act the scene." What's more, according to Erin Carson's book, "Queen Meryl," Hoffman emotionally taunted the actress over the death of her boyfriend, "The Godfather" actor John Cazale. Hoffman would cruelly whisper Cazale's name before filming emotional scenes, hoping to provoke her (via KQED).
Still, the 1979 film wasn't even the first time Hoffman took it too far. The pair met while Streep was still at Yale and auditioning for a Broadway play he was directing. Introducing himself, she claimed he said: "I'm Dustin Hoffman," burping in her face and groping her (via Slate). In the wake of #MeToo, Hoffman has since been the subject of many allegations of sexual assault from other women.
Rose McGowan accused Meryl Streep of hypocrisy
Speaking of #MeToo, Rose McGowan — whose revelations sparked the movement — also took umbrage with Meryl Streep. At the 2018 Golden Globes, attendees were asked to wear black in solidarity with "Time's Up" — the organization set up by Hollywood women in solidarity with those who have been affected by sexual harassment. McGowan, however, saw this as a hollow virtue signal. In a now-deleted tweet, she said: "Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @goldenglobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE PROBLEM. You'll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Streep addressed the comments via a statement to HuffPost, saying: "It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein's crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through the subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others. I wasn't deliberately silent," before expressing her "deep respect for her and other's bravery in exposing the monsters among us, and my sympathy for the untold, ongoing pain she suffers." Following Streep's response, McGowan backtracked, saying ,"I praise her for what she said, and I thank her and it means a lot.
Karl Lagerfeld labeled Meryl Streep as 'cheap'
In 2017, Meryl Streep found herself on the wrong side of Karl Lagerfeld when he called her cheap over a Chanel dress meant for the Oscars. The controversial late fashion designer told Women's Wear Daily the actress had initially asked to wear a couture Chanel dress, but later canceled the order when another designer offered to pay her to wear their gown. As a result, Lagerfeld publicly called her "a genius actress but cheapness also, no?"
Streep's team took to the Hollywood Reporter to deny the claim, after which Chanel corrected: "Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep's stylist to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards, with the full understanding that she was considering options from other design houses. When informed by the stylist that Ms. Streep had chosen a dress by another designer there was no mention of the reason." The fashion brand added: "Chanel wishes to express our continued and deep respect for Ms. Streep." That year, the already three-time Oscar winner stunned in an Elie Saab gown, as she received a standing ovation from the audience, who couldn't help but laugh at Trump's "over-rated" accusations (via Facebook).