Celebs Who Have Thrown Shade At Meryl Streep Over The Years

In "Kramer vs Kramer," Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman brought intense emotions to the screen as a separated couple in a bitter custody battle. But there was considerable friction behind the scenes, too. On just the second day of filming, Hoffman slapped Streep in an unscripted moment that left her shocked. She later spoke about the incident to The New York Times, saying: "This was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me," adding: "And you see it in the movie. It was overstepping."

Hoffman's on-set aggression didn't stop there. After a requested line change was approved by the film's director, Hoffman snapped: "Meryl, why don't you stop carrying the flag for feminism and just act the scene." What's more, according to Erin Carson's book, "Queen Meryl," Hoffman emotionally taunted the actress over the death of her boyfriend, "The Godfather" actor John Cazale. Hoffman would cruelly whisper Cazale's name before filming emotional scenes, hoping to provoke her (via KQED).

Still, the 1979 film wasn't even the first time Hoffman took it too far. The pair met while Streep was still at Yale and auditioning for a Broadway play he was directing. Introducing himself, she claimed he said: "I'm Dustin Hoffman," burping in her face and groping her (via Slate). In the wake of #MeToo, Hoffman has since been the subject of many allegations of sexual assault from other women.

