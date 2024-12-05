JD Vance's Mom Demands Hometown Honor (& It's Most We've Heard Of Him In Weeks)
During the presidential campaign, Vice President-elect JD Vance was popping up everywhere to stump for Donald Trump and make awkward conversation with donut shop employees. Since their election night victory, however, he has largely gone incognito (apart from a weird, awkward Thanksgiving meme posted on social media) as Trump makes controversial cabinet nominations and pushes Vance aside to spend time with bestie Elon Musk. However, that hasn't kept Vance's mother from speaking out and requesting her son receive some special recognition from his hometown.
Vance's mother, Beverly Aikins, made an impassioned plea on November 3 at a city council meeting in Middletown, Ohio, asking the city to erect some signage commemorating her son's role as the future vice president. "I still live here, and his sister still lives in Middletown. He's got two nieces who live here, and I just think it would be really nice if we could acknowledge that this is his hometown and put up some signs," Aikins said (via The Cincinnati Enquirer). "He comes back here frequently to visit me and take me to dinner, and I humbly request that."
Aikins' recent request came two weeks after a Middletown pastor, Lamar Ferrell, chastised the city council for not immediately honoring and commemorating Vance's victory. Ferrell argued at the time that the town had honored many residents for their achievements in the past, but when it came to Vance, the city was conspicuously silent. "No matter what side of the political party you sit on, the reality is we have heard crickets from the city," Ferrell said (via Ohio Journal-News). It appears Aikins' recent message to the city council is a response to their continued inaction on the matter.
The request to honor JD Vance with official city signage was met with some mixed opinions
In the wake of Beverly Aikins' request, the Middletown City Council reportedly had some divided opinions. Councilman Paul Lolli said that the city had already failed by not recognizing Vance's victory on social media, declaring, "Our communication department should have done this weeks ago... That is what a lot of people in Middletown are extremely upset about." (via Ohio Journal-News). Meanwhile, other council members claimed that putting up a sign for Vance just makes sense, as having a Middletown native make it to the White House is worthy of celebration, regardless of politics.
Vance first gained fame with his 2016 memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," which detailed his youth spent in Middletown and the socioeconomic issues the town has faced for years. The book became a best-seller and brought a great deal of attention to his hometown, particularly after it was adapted into an Oscar-nominated 2020 film. However, Vance has also faced criticism from some Middletonians for not doing enough to actually help the town and has been accused of exploiting his Middletown upbringing to gain political clout and influence among Midwestern voters.
Vance, however, seems interested in honoring his roots. Vance has tapped the high school band at his alma mater to perform at the inauguration on January 20. Middletown High School Principal Carmela Cotter told local Fox affiliate WXIX, "JD is excited to have the Middies there. We are very excited to go and have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our kids to participate in the inaugural parade." The school's marching band is made up of 116 members, as well as 32 cheerleaders, and the school district is now raising money to be able to send the students to Washington, D.C., to perform.