JD Vance's Mom Demands Hometown Honor (& It's Most We've Heard Of Him In Weeks)

During the presidential campaign, Vice President-elect JD Vance was popping up everywhere to stump for Donald Trump and make awkward conversation with donut shop employees. Since their election night victory, however, he has largely gone incognito (apart from a weird, awkward Thanksgiving meme posted on social media) as Trump makes controversial cabinet nominations and pushes Vance aside to spend time with bestie Elon Musk. However, that hasn't kept Vance's mother from speaking out and requesting her son receive some special recognition from his hometown.

Vance's mother, Beverly Aikins, made an impassioned plea on November 3 at a city council meeting in Middletown, Ohio, asking the city to erect some signage commemorating her son's role as the future vice president. "I still live here, and his sister still lives in Middletown. He's got two nieces who live here, and I just think it would be really nice if we could acknowledge that this is his hometown and put up some signs," Aikins said (via The Cincinnati Enquirer). "He comes back here frequently to visit me and take me to dinner, and I humbly request that."

Aikins' recent request came two weeks after a Middletown pastor, Lamar Ferrell, chastised the city council for not immediately honoring and commemorating Vance's victory. Ferrell argued at the time that the town had honored many residents for their achievements in the past, but when it came to Vance, the city was conspicuously silent. "No matter what side of the political party you sit on, the reality is we have heard crickets from the city," Ferrell said (via Ohio Journal-News). It appears Aikins' recent message to the city council is a response to their continued inaction on the matter.

