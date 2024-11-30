JD Vance Isn't Beating The Weird Criticism Anytime Soon Thanks To His Trump-Centric Thanksgiving Meme

"What bathroom does JD Vance get to use?" television writer Steve Marmel wrote on Bluesky in response to Vance's Thanksgiving meme choice. Marmel was clearly referring to the GOP's recent attacks against transgender people who want to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with. A Reddit user also noted the irony, writing on the r/Politics subreddit: "Guess cross dressing is okay with the GOP now?"

Some people decided to have a bit of fun with Vance's faux pas, sarcastically accepting Vance into the LGBTQ+ community. Another Reddit user commented under the same post, "I don't think we should mock Vance for this. This is a powerful gender-affirming moment for him as a power bottom to Trump. With that smokey eyeliner of his, he's giving Melania a run for her money. I just hope Vance's wife's kids can understand." The phrase "power bottom" refers to someone who takes on a more submissive role in a relationship, especially in intimate situations, but with confidence and strength. People teased Vance earlier this year when it appeared he had dark lines under his eyelids during public appearances, which led to many discussions and memes about whether he uses eyeliner or not (per The Independent). Even "The Daily Show" got in on the JD Vance eyeliner debate. Vance's wife, Usha Vance, has denied the rumors.

Oddly enough, these are not the only examples when Vance has piqued America's interest in his gender identity and sexual orientation. A picture of him dressed in drag back in 2012 sparked an equal number of memes and gossip about the vice president-elect (via The New Republic). It's not surprising, then, that the way in which conservative politicians like Vance, Musk, and Trump treat issues related to gender and expression depending on the context or individuals involved, is highly perceived as hypocritical.