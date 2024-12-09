Michelle Obama's Most Daring Outfits Of All Time

In her memoir, "Becoming," Michelle Obama wrote, "Optics governed more or less everything in the political world, and I factored this into every outfit." As the first Black FLOTUS, every fashion choice she made carried weight — visual cues that could empower or provoke. To straddle this balance, Obama turned to Meredith Koop, who she found working in a Chicago boutique and subsequently brought to Washington, D.C. First a one-off wardrobe liaison, Koop soon evolved into the architect of Obama's aesthetic legacy, masterminding daring looks that continue to resonate far beyond their moment.

For Koop, the Obamas represented a new era in American politics, one that deserved the clothes to match. "I have a responsibility to bring her this diverse roster. This was our first Black president, our first Black first lady" Koop explained to "Today," and she wanted to reflect that in Obama's look. Koop was frank in her mission: "I know fashion is not rocket science, I know fashion is not peace treaties. But fashion does affect a lot of people. It can serve to inspire." And inspire it did. With beguiling gowns and intrepid post-White House ensembles, Michelle Obama's stylistic ambition over the years merits its own campaign trail.