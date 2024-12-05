Why Amber Heard's Life-Changing News Has Elon Musk On Everyone's Lips
It's time you've Heard: Amber is having another baby! A spokesperson for Amber Heard told People that the "Aquaman" actor is expecting baby No. 2. "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage," they said, adding that Heard is thrilled about the addition to her little family, which already consists of her daughter, Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed in 2021. The news of Heard's second pregnancy has people teasing that the baby's father is Heard's ex, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
"Congratulations to Elon Musk," one X (formerly Twitter) user said of the announcement. "Is Elon the daddy?" another X user questioned. The jokes — and a bit of real speculation — are based on the rumors that Heard's daughter Oonagh is a product of her relationship with Musk.
During the $50 million high-profile defamation case between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022, a witness named Jennifer Howell — the former boss of Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez — dropped a bombshell when she took the stand and claimed that Musk and Heard were locked in a legal battle over the rights to frozen embryos they created together (via Radar Online). According to Howell, who allegedly received the information from Heard's mother Paige Heard, the SpaceX founder planned to destroy the embryos; however, Heard preferred to use them to have a child.
Amber Heard is both mom and dad to daughter Oonagh
While there is no concrete evidence to suggest Elon Musk is the paternal parent of Amber Heard's daughter, Oonagh Paige, it won't stop the internet from theorizing, and the news of her second child is just fueling the fire. "Amber Heard attempting to grab headlines with a pregnancy announcement. Is Elon Musk the unwilling daddy again?" an X user said. Heard has never released information on who her sperm donor was, and from what she has said, Heard is more than eager to take on both of the parenting roles.
On July 1, 2021, Heard posted on Instagram to share the news of the birth of Oonagh, whom she quietly welcomed in April 2021. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," she wrote in the announcement, adding an important message: "I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
Heard has since been giving updates about Oonagh on her social media. In one Instagram post, Heard captioned a photo of her and her daughter: "I'm just the mom and the dad. She's the boss." After Heard lost the defamation case between her and Johnny Depp, she decided to move herself and her daughter to Madrid, Spain, where she could take Oonagh out in public without being scorned for her part in the trial.