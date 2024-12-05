Why Amber Heard's Life-Changing News Has Elon Musk On Everyone's Lips

It's time you've Heard: Amber is having another baby! A spokesperson for Amber Heard told People that the "Aquaman" actor is expecting baby No. 2. "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage," they said, adding that Heard is thrilled about the addition to her little family, which already consists of her daughter, Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed in 2021. The news of Heard's second pregnancy has people teasing that the baby's father is Heard's ex, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"Congratulations to Elon Musk," one X (formerly Twitter) user said of the announcement. "Is Elon the daddy?" another X user questioned. The jokes — and a bit of real speculation — are based on the rumors that Heard's daughter Oonagh is a product of her relationship with Musk.

During the $50 million high-profile defamation case between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022, a witness named Jennifer Howell — the former boss of Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez — dropped a bombshell when she took the stand and claimed that Musk and Heard were locked in a legal battle over the rights to frozen embryos they created together (via Radar Online). According to Howell, who allegedly received the information from Heard's mother Paige Heard, the SpaceX founder planned to destroy the embryos; however, Heard preferred to use them to have a child.

