Beyonce's Connection To Diddy, Explained
Beyoncé's friendship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' has been looked at under a new light thanks to the music mogul's recent controversies. Nowadays, every celebrity seems to be given a suspicious side-eye if they were known to attend Diddy's parties, including the singer and her husband, Jay-Z. The trio have been friends for years, constantly floating among each other's inner circles. Furthermore, Diddy admired the couple so much that he once seemed almost jealous of their relationship. "I'd love to have what Jay and Beyoncé have," Diddy told The Mirror.
When you can make a man who seems to have everything jealous, it shows you might have something special. But it's because of their bond that Beyoncé's silence about Diddy has spoken volumes. Therefore, she decided to make a statement through her lawyer after recent unfounded allegations backed her and her husband into a corner. Singer Jaguar Wright appeared on Piers Morgan's show "Uncensored," and accused Beyoncé and Jay-Z of hiding their own heinous crimes. The pair responded by submitting a legal letter to Morgan.
Morgan apologized for giving Wright a platform to perpetuate the conspiracy theories against the celebrity couple, and edited his interview with Wright to remove her claims. Attorney Alex Spiro explained why he felt sending Morgan the letter was necessary. "Somebody, on a so-called journalistic platform, exploited that kind of random rumor mill, whether it's disconnected from reality or what have you, and lifted it up," Spiro told TMZ.
Beyoncé's fans are starting to wonder why the singer is being linked to Sean 'Diddy' Combs
The Beyhive has been buzzing about the attention Beyoncé has received, and some of them have brought up a few good points. One Reddit commenter mentioned that Beyoncé has been tied to Diddy lately more than other acts who've worked with him, like Mary J. Blige. This has inspired the belief that Beyoncé haters could be using the scandal for their own personal agenda. "They don't truly care about any of that — some of it is because they hate Jay and some of it is because they hate both Jay AND Beyoncé," another Redditor posted.
It's also worth noting that Beyoncé's popularity may play a factor in the rumors as well. Her star power has managed to sustain momentum over the years. In fact, earlier this year, the Grammy winner crossed genres, producing her successful country album "Cowboy Carter," which may have opened her up to a broader audience. Given that Beyoncé's still a big name, tying her to the Diddy allegations might draw more attention than the likes of Minaj and Blige. Wright might've added weight to this theory after all of the interest her own comments about Beyoncé generated.