New NYU Photo Of Barron Trump's Towering Height Nixes Dream Of Lowkey Freshman Year
While Barron Trump may prefer a private life to one in the spotlight, one thing he simply can't change about himself is getting in the way. And, no — it's not his notoriously spotlight-obsessed father. It's his unignorable height. A photo of the college freshman strolling around New York University has surfaced, and let's just say — you can't miss him.
Barron has had quite a height transformation over the years, and today, he reportedly stands somewhere between a whopping 6'7" and 6'9". Barron is so tall, in fact, that his dad Donald Trump has made enough broken-record comments on his height that we have to assume it's one of his favorite things about his youngest son. And, surely Barron must be a fan of it on occasion, too. It makes it easy to change the batteries in the smoke detector, grab something from the top shelf, and apparently, gain a distracted dad's attention. Yet, he may now be learning the downside of standing up so high: it's much more difficult to go incognito in one of the world's most populated cities.
Barron Trump seemingly tries to avoid the limelight
Barron Trump has had more buzzy moments in 2024 than maybe any year yet, so it's really no surprise that folks are more curious about him than ever before. As such, the soon-to-be-second-time-president's-son may find it more difficult to lay low. The photo showing Barron sporting a sweater and collared shirt with black pants and classic Adidas Sambas makes it hard to mistake Barron for another student. While there are just a few people around him, it's easy to see that he sticks out like a sore thumb when he's around pretty much anyone, save maybe Shaq or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
According to TMZ, Barron has Secret Service agents around him at all times. In terms of being out and about around NYU, one student told the outlet, "He hardly exists." Instead, it seems that Barron may prefer socializing online than in Washington Square Park. Students describe Barron as "chill" and say he asks some folks he meets for their Discord usernames. He reportedly loves video games, with the classic soccer game FIFA being a favorite. So, perhaps he'd prefer to make friends he can chat on Discord and play games online with than ones he can head to parties alongside with the Secret Service in tow. After all, on the internet, you can't tell that Barron towers over everyone or that his dad is one of the most controversial figures in the world, and that's surely a refreshing feeling.