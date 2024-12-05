New NYU Photo Of Barron Trump's Towering Height Nixes Dream Of Lowkey Freshman Year

Barron Trump has had more buzzy moments in 2024 than maybe any year yet, so it's really no surprise that folks are more curious about him than ever before. As such, the soon-to-be-second-time-president's-son may find it more difficult to lay low. The photo showing Barron sporting a sweater and collared shirt with black pants and classic Adidas Sambas makes it hard to mistake Barron for another student. While there are just a few people around him, it's easy to see that he sticks out like a sore thumb when he's around pretty much anyone, save maybe Shaq or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Barron has Secret Service agents around him at all times. In terms of being out and about around NYU, one student told the outlet, "He hardly exists." Instead, it seems that Barron may prefer socializing online than in Washington Square Park. Students describe Barron as "chill" and say he asks some folks he meets for their Discord usernames. He reportedly loves video games, with the classic soccer game FIFA being a favorite. So, perhaps he'd prefer to make friends he can chat on Discord and play games online with than ones he can head to parties alongside with the Secret Service in tow. After all, on the internet, you can't tell that Barron towers over everyone or that his dad is one of the most controversial figures in the world, and that's surely a refreshing feeling.

Advertisement