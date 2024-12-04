Barron Trump's Buzziest Moments In 2024
Needless to say, 2024 has been quite a year for the Trump family. Yet, there's one family member, in particular, that has stolen the show time and time again, despite his quiet demeanor and apparent preference to remain in the background. Barron Trump is the youngest of President-elect Donald Trump's five children, and this was a particularly big year for him. He turned 18, graduated high school, and headed off to college. He also had quite a few moments that had his name on everyone's lips.
Barron Trump's notably calm and quiet nature makes the public particularly curious about him. Consequently, whenever he makes the news, folks want to know more about the most mysterious Trump child. Barron's big year earned him more than a few viral moments, and he was certainly talked about more than he has been in years past. Of Barron's many buzz-inspiring events in 2024, these are the ones that really had people talking.
When he liked his suitcase
Interestingly, despite the fact that Barron Trump had quite the monumental year, it was something he did when he was just four years old that ended up being his most viral moment. If the sentence, "I like my suitcase!" doesn't sound familiar to you, then you were likely nowhere near TikTok toward the later part of the year. A video, which was originally featured on "Larry King Live" back in 2010, shows young Barron getting ready for his first day of school. In it, Barron grabs a briefcase and says the now-famous line, "I like my suitcase!" before asking his mom, Melania Trump, "I have to go to school now?"
Barron is notoriously quiet, so hearing him as such a talkative preschooler took the internet by storm. Notably, though, the viral suitcase video had everyone saying the same thing about Melania — that she was a hands-on mom. This is because Barron had a strong Slovenian accent in the video that surprised the public — many of whom had never heard him speak before. Since his accent matched his mother's, it left many folks thinking that he likely spent much more time with his mom than with his dad when he was young.
When he graduated high school
In March, Barron turned 18, officially making him an adult. And, just two months later, he was awarded a new sense of freedom: he graduated high school. Of course, this special occasion didn't just make headlines because of what an important accomplishment it was for Donald Trump's youngest son. It also got attention for another reason: it earned Donald a day off from court. Donald was in the midst of his criminal fraud trial, but he was given a break to attend his son's graduation from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.
This was surely an exciting day for Barron, and it seems that his parents were just as excited. Donald and Melania Trump shared a rare moment of affection at the graduation ceremony, as they sat together in the front row cheering on their son. This wasn't just an important day for Barron; the occasion was also a sort of calm before the storm for the Trump family. Just weeks later, Donald would become the first former U.S. president to become a convicted felon, and less than six months later, he would once again be elected as president.
When he chose NYU
After Barron Trump graduated high school, it's only natural that folks were curious about where he would go next. Donald Trump addressed these questions with the typical vague yet bragging response he uses when speaking about Barron, telling the Daily Mail that he "was accepted to a lot of colleges. He's a very smart guy ... " It wasn't until early September, when Barron headed to the first week of classes, that his choice was officially confirmed. He chose New York University — specifically Stern School of Business, one of the best business schools in the country. Donald clearly approved of Barron's choice, as he rambled about it, saying, "We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest rated ... I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern," he explained. He called Barron, "a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's ... doing great."
During Donald's first presidency, Melania Trump spent the first few months living in New York with Barron, rather than heading to the White House. Since Barron will be away at college for Donald's second presidency, it's easy to assume that Melania wouldn't be staying away from the White House this time around. Yet, she will reportedly be spending some of her time in New York to stay close to Barron.
When rumors swirled that he had a hand in his dad's presidential campaign
2024 brought Barron Trump quite a few milestones of his own, but one of his biggest moments in the spotlight was due to something his dad accomplished — getting elected as the next U.S. president. It seems, though, that Barron had a bit to do with Donald's 2024 presidential campaign, too. Rumor has it that Barron was daddy's little advisor and took on a campaign role. In May, Donald appeared on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT's "Kayal and Company," where he said that Barron "does like politics. It's sort of funny," adding, "He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" per New York Post. Barron reportedly advised his dad about podcasts to go on and interviews to give to appeal to young voters, or as Donald put it in a Fox News interview, "He tells me about all the hot guys — People I never heard about."
Despite being involved in the campaign in his own way, Barron made news when he turned down the request to be a Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention. Based on all of this, it's unclear whether Barron intends to go into politics. One thing is clear, though: his future likely looks different now that Donald is the president-elect again.
When Elon Musk revealed that he may not be as shy as he seems
Barron Trump was certainly in the spotlight more in 2024 than he has been in the past. Still, his quiet nature and tendency to remain behind-the-scenes has created an air of mystery around the youngest Trump child. For this reason, it took a lot of the public by surprise when Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk revealed an interesting tidbit about Barron after Thanksgiving dinner. Barron headed from NYU to Florida to spend the holiday at Mar-a-Lago. Elon, who will be leading Donald's new Department of Government Efficiency, was also there for the celebration. A photo of Barron talking to Donald at Thanksgiving dinner made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter. Elon commented, writing, "I was discussing consciousness & video games with Barron." The comment earned 26,000 likes in a few days.
Folks in the comment section were clearly interested in the conversation that transpired between the relentlessly loud Elon and curiously quiet Barron. Yet, Maye added even more interest when she retweeted Elon's comment, writing, "They were talking all night. Barron is very smart." Maye's retweet earned 60,000 likes, proving that the idea of Barron opening up certainly piqued folks' interest.