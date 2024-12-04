Barron Trump's Buzziest Moments In 2024

Interestingly, despite the fact that Barron Trump had quite the monumental year, it was something he did when he was just four years old that ended up being his most viral moment. If the sentence, "I like my suitcase!" doesn't sound familiar to you, then you were likely nowhere near TikTok toward the later part of the year. A video, which was originally featured on "Larry King Live" back in 2010, shows young Barron getting ready for his first day of school. In it, Barron grabs a briefcase and says the now-famous line, "I like my suitcase!" before asking his mom, Melania Trump, "I have to go to school now?"

Barron is notoriously quiet, so hearing him as such a talkative preschooler took the internet by storm. Notably, though, the viral suitcase video had everyone saying the same thing about Melania — that she was a hands-on mom. This is because Barron had a strong Slovenian accent in the video that surprised the public — many of whom had never heard him speak before. Since his accent matched his mother's, it left many folks thinking that he likely spent much more time with his mom than with his dad when he was young.