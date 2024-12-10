Why Jessica Chastain Was Labeled As A Diva In Hollywood

Jessica Chastain has transformed over the years from an aspiring actress to one of Hollywood's most accomplished stars. Her career achieved even greater heights after winning a Best Actress Oscar for the 2021 movie "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," and although securing the coveted prize may be life-changing for certain celebrities, there were rumors that Chastain's victory had negative side effects on the star. Those rumors reached the set of her movie "Memory," in which she worked with director Michel Franco.

Before he cast Chastain in the 2023 picture, Franco was warned to stay away from her. "Michel said that a lot of people told him, 'Oh Jessica is going to leave your film because she just won an Oscar,'" Chastain recalled to IndieWire. Fortunately, Franco didn't listen to the rumors, and his experience with Chastain couldn't have been more pleasant. "She's the opposite. She's going to show up satisfied, happy, and be productive," the director said.

Incidentally, Chastain has commented on the possibility of being a diva before. Years earlier, Chastain seemed almost ashamed to admit that she'd gotten herself a personal assistant, a choice she considered diva-like. She asserted, however, that even this decision was for a good reason. "It's just so that I don't have to go to sleep worrying about everything because I know that she's in charge of the schedule," she told The Telegraph about her assistant.

