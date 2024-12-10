Mel Gibson Has A Major Age Gap With His Longtime Girlfriend Rosalind Ross
Many adult couples don't let a large age gap stop them from being in a relationship, and Mel Gibson is no exception. The "Braveheart" star has been linked to writer and director Rosalind Ross since 2014 and the duo share a whopping 34-year age gap. Gibson was born in 1956, while Ross was born in 1990.
While the ideal age gap, according to research, is between 0-3 years apart, that hasn't slowed down Gibson and Ross. Interestingly, this couple seems to be beating the odds. "Regarding age and relationships, it's just a number," Gibson shared with The Mirror in 2016. "We dig each other. She is an adult and we dig each other. It might cause a problem and one has a trepidation about these things, but it's working out great."
In 2017, the Journal of Population Economics published a study online that said couples further apart in age are less likely to have a satisfying marriage. Of course, many other age gap relationships have been successful, including Gibson and Ross. Considering how the two aren't married, maybe this is the key to a happier relationship?
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have one child together
Mel Gibson welcomed a son named Lars with Rosalind Ross in 2017, which makes Lars baby number nine for the "Lethal Weapon" star. Lars is Ross' only child. In recent years, Gibson has lived a relatively quiet life with his family. However, in 2024, in a rare moment, the actor was spotted on the red carpet along with Lars and his youngest daughter Lucia. The three were attending a preview of Gibson's film "Monster Summer."
As far as his relationship with Ross, Gibson seems to be really happy with her. He told The Mirror, "She is a really special person. I dig her. So there you go. That's it. What more can one ask?"
Interestingly, this isn't the first time Gibson has been in an age gap relationship. According to People, Gibson had an affair with Oksana Grigorieva while he was still married to his wife at the time, Robyn Moore. Gibson and Grigorieva's age gap was 14 years and they had one child, Lucia, before their relationship ended in a vicious custody battle. Gibson also had a relationship with Britney Spears, though it was platonic. Their age gap was 25 years, so clearly the longtime actor and director is comfortable around women who are younger than him.