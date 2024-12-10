Mel Gibson Has A Major Age Gap With His Longtime Girlfriend Rosalind Ross

Many adult couples don't let a large age gap stop them from being in a relationship, and Mel Gibson is no exception. The "Braveheart" star has been linked to writer and director Rosalind Ross since 2014 and the duo share a whopping 34-year age gap. Gibson was born in 1956, while Ross was born in 1990.

While the ideal age gap, according to research, is between 0-3 years apart, that hasn't slowed down Gibson and Ross. Interestingly, this couple seems to be beating the odds. "Regarding age and relationships, it's just a number," Gibson shared with The Mirror in 2016. "We dig each other. She is an adult and we dig each other. It might cause a problem and one has a trepidation about these things, but it's working out great."

In 2017, the Journal of Population Economics published a study online that said couples further apart in age are less likely to have a satisfying marriage. Of course, many other age gap relationships have been successful, including Gibson and Ross. Considering how the two aren't married, maybe this is the key to a happier relationship?

