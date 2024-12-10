The Resurfaced Ariana Grande Tweet That Proves Wicked Was Always In Her Future
The release of the highly anticipated "Wicked" film has been a magical moment for fans and an even bigger milestone for Ariana Grande. Her love for the musical is no secret, but a recently resurfaced tweet reveals how Grande manifested her role in the film years before it became a reality.
In 2011, the pop star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after watching the Broadway musical (via Daily Mail). "Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole." she wrote.
Grande's love for "Wicked" runs deep, and this tweet was one of the many times she voiced her passion for the role. In a 2013 interview with Kidd Kraddick, when asked if she identified more with Elphaba or Glinda, Ariana confidently stated, "Glinda, for sure." A few years later, she re-affirmed her love for "Wicked" on the Zach Sang Show, saying, "I would do anything" to be a part of it. It's evident that being part of the live-action adaptation isn't just any other role for Grande; it's the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.
Ariana Grande's preparation for the role
Ariana Grande's journey to playing Glinda in "Wicked" was anything but easy. To fully transform into the character, Grande worked tirelessly to distance her pop star persona from Glinda. "It was really important to erase as much of myself as possible, so they could just be looking at Glinda," she shared, highlighting her dedication to the role (via New York Times). Grande's preparation for the role started six months before her audition. She underwent vocal and acting lessons during this period, dedicating herself to a role she didn't even have yet. She trained every single day "to show [the producers] that I could handle taking on this other person," she shared on the Zach Sang Show. Grande's determination paid off in 2021 when she was officially announced as Glinda in the live-action adaptation of "Wicked."
She also decided to be credited as "Ariana Grande-Butera" in the film to honor her roots. "That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old", she revealed in an interview with "The Streaming Service with Justin Hill," making this a full-circle moment for the Grammy-winning musician. While it's inspiring to see Grande achieve her lifelong dream, her journey highlights the passion and hard work it takes to turn our dreams into reality.