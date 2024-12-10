The Resurfaced Ariana Grande Tweet That Proves Wicked Was Always In Her Future

The release of the highly anticipated "Wicked" film has been a magical moment for fans and an even bigger milestone for Ariana Grande. Her love for the musical is no secret, but a recently resurfaced tweet reveals how Grande manifested her role in the film years before it became a reality.

In 2011, the pop star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after watching the Broadway musical (via Daily Mail). "Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole." she wrote.

Grande's love for "Wicked" runs deep, and this tweet was one of the many times she voiced her passion for the role. In a 2013 interview with Kidd Kraddick, when asked if she identified more with Elphaba or Glinda, Ariana confidently stated, "Glinda, for sure." A few years later, she re-affirmed her love for "Wicked" on the Zach Sang Show, saying, "I would do anything" to be a part of it. It's evident that being part of the live-action adaptation isn't just any other role for Grande; it's the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

