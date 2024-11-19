The Sweet Way Ariana Grande Honored Her Roots In Wicked

From being a chart-topping musician to a talented actor, there's nothing that Ariana Grande can't do. She has been a part of the entertainment industry since a very young age and has reached new heights in every field she has entered. Despite being so successful in her career, Grande remains grounded and respects her heritage. Although she has chosen to go by her popular name for years, the musician-actor decided to change that and honor her roots by using her full, real name in the movie "Wicked," which sees her playing the role of the fictional character Glinda The Good Witch.

The singer is credited as Ariana Grande-Butera in the film's end credits, which is a rare nod to her personal identity. Correspondingly, some audience members began sharing pictures of the end credits, where the singer-songwriter is billed with her real name. Even though she has never used her full name previously, Grande revealed that childhood memories inspired her decision to honor her roots.

"I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me ...I came home to myself in a lot of ways, through what I learned from Glinda, from Elphaba," the singer noted in an interview with "The Streaming Service with Justin Hill." She added, "That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old, and it felt like a really lovely way of honoring that."

