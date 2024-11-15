Why We're Worried About Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande has been refreshingly honest about her mental health through her many years in the spotlight. During the pop star's 2018 BBC Music special, she opened up about her struggles with anxiety, saying, "I almost feel guilty that I have [anxiety] because it's just in your head and it's crazy how powerful it is," per NME. The "No Tears Left To Cry" hitmaker detailed how she would have prolonged periods where she managed to keep her anxiety under control. Eventually, though, a trigger would cause it to return, and she would have to take a couple of days to deal with it.
Likewise, during her 2024 appearance on the "Podcrushed" podcast, she shared that she dealt with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in her younger years. The "Victorious" alum's daily routine consisted of "rituals" such as belting out "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked" a couple of times in the shower to ensure she had given herself enough time to get properly clean. Grande also had a tendency to use excessive amounts of hand sanitizer that would cause her skin to develop cracks.
As Glamour reported, in November 2018, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share, "In all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times." The former child star continued, "If you're afraid to ask for help, don't be. You don't have to be in constant pain & you can process trauma." However, despite Grande's honesty, social media users consistently believe she is going through more than she lets on.
Fans were concerned about Ariana Grande's weight loss
Fans have expressed concern about Ariana Grande's weight on several occasions. However, the public scrutiny went to a whole new level after Grande's appearance on the "Wicked" press tour in 2024. Many X users believed that she had lost far too much weight and looked unwell as a result. Some commentators even speculated that the Grammy winner had developed an eating disorder or some other illness. It's worth noting that Grande already addressed growing concern over her weight in an April 2023 TikTok, reasoning, "There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful." The "yes, and?" songstress further clarified that the weight at which fans perceived her to be at her healthiest was, in fact, "the unhealthiest version of my body."
Grande revealed, "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy." She also urged her fans not to draw conclusions about people based solely on their appearance because they were likely going through more than they realized. As always, the pop star concluded her post on a note of kindness by reminding fans that they were all beautiful. Likewise, when she appeared on the podcast "Las Culturistas" in November 2024, the Nickelodeon alum quipped that social media users were constantly diagnosing her with health issues she didn't have. Grande also confessed to finding their speculations: "invasive and scary and triggering."
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
She seemingly forgot about a major part of her life
While Ariana Grande was taking part in a Q&A session for "Wicked" in 2024, the moderator inquired about when each of the cast earned their SAG card, which represents membership into the Screen Actors Guild union. The "Victorious" star answered that she likely received it after making her big-screen debut in "Don't Look Up," in 2021. Then, the musical's director, Jon Chu, confirmed that he got his card from being an extra on Nickelodeon. At that moment, Grande realized that she likely joined the union during her years as a child star on the network and silently exclaimed, "I forgot about Nickelodeon," (via Reddit).
While her co-star Cynthia Erivo teased her about the mistake, Grande acknowledged, "I don't remember anything." In most cases, an actor forgetting a part of their life could be written off as a silly mistake, but the former child star's story is different. Many others of her ilk have claimed that they endured a toxic work environment during their time on various Nick shows, even alleging that they were sexually and mentally abused by the adults who worked with them. Although Grande hasn't come forward with any such allegations, the press tour mishap still led Redditors to speculate that she may have suppressed her memories from her time on the show as a trauma response.
During the "thank u, next" hitmaker's appearance on "Podcrushed" in 2024, she discussed how heartbreaking it was to learn everything her fellow child actors had gone through. Grande also noted that she was "reprocessing my relationship to" her work with Nickelodeon in the wake of the allegations.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Grande endured tons of backlash because of her Ethan Slater romance
When Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on the set of "Wicked" in 2022, they were both notably married to other people. While the pop star had been married to Dalton Gomez since 2021, Slater shared a son with his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, whom he also got hitched to back in 2018. Then, in July 2023, People reported that the "Problem" songstress and her hubby had parted ways earlier in the year. However, that bombshell didn't get its moment in the sun because, just a few days later, an insider informed People that Slater and Grande had started dating.
The confidant insisted that there was no overlap between any of the relationships because the Broadway star was already separated from Jay, while Grande and Gomez, as previously confirmed, ended things in January. However, that wasn't enough to convince people that the "positions" hitmaker wasn't a homewrecker who had broken up a happy marriage. Unfortunately, Grande's defense of Slater in her 2024 song, "yes, and?" totally backfired, adding even more to the fuel fire since social media commentators reckoned she was trying to unfairly paint herself as the victim.
While the singer remained tight-lipped as the backlash poured in, she later admitted to Vanity Fair that the negativity had indeed affected her, professing, "Honestly, it's taken me a lot of hard work to be able to last this long and to heal certain parts of my relationship to fame and to what I do because of these tabloids that have been trying to destroy me since I was 19 years old."
Her critics have only been getting louder
Ariana Grande couldn't catch a break after dealing with all the drama surrounding her Ethan Slater romance. In June 2024, a TikTok user posted a clip showcasing how Grande had changed her voice during her appearance on the "Podcrushed" podcast, and it quickly went viral. Many commentators pointed out that her vocal changes made it sound like she was still playing her "Wicked" character, Glinda. The pop star left a comment under the video explaining that she may still have remnants of Glinda after playing her for two years, adding, "I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing I'm doing."
The "Sam & Cat" alum defended herself once again against the unwarranted criticism during her 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, arguing, "There is a part of the world that isn't familiar with what it takes to transform your voice, whether it's singing or taking on a different dialect for a role or doing a character voice for something." She also proclaimed that this notion had sexist undertones because if a male actor continued using his character's voice offscreen (like Austin Butler following his transformation into Elvis), he would be applauded for being so devoted to his craft.
Unfortunately, some people weren't impressed by Grande's vocal abilities in "Wicked" either. After a clip of her singing "Popular" emerged online, many X users started wishing that the part had gone to Amanda Seyfried instead. However, the real meaning behind "yes, and?" makes it abundantly clear that she pays the haters no mind.
The Manchester Arena bombings left a permanent mark on Grande
As thousands of Ariana Grande fans were heading home after her concert in Manchester, England, on May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber set off explosives that killed 22 people and injured at least 800 others. About two months later, Grande and several other celebs took to the stage at the One Love Manchester charity concert to raise funds to help the victims' families, ultimately generating over $9 million for its cause. During the "One Last Time" hitmaker's 2019 chat with Vogue, she gushed that she was glad they were able to help the victims financially. However, Grande couldn't understand why people were clapping her on the back because she believed they "did nothing" and their efforts "didn't bring anyone back." Grande teared up as she addressed the bombings, saying, "It's not my trauma."
She continued, "It's those families'. It's their losses, and so it's hard to just let it all out without thinking about them reading this and reopening the memory for them." The singer also divulged that she sought professional help to deal with the PTSD from the incident. In the following years, the Grammy winner continued to share heartfelt social media posts on the attack's anniversary in remembrance of the victims. Shortly after the incident, tons of people got bee tattoos to show that their hearts were with them. And, in May 2018, Grande revealed on X that she had a bee inked behind her ear in solidarity too.