Why We're Worried About Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has been refreshingly honest about her mental health through her many years in the spotlight. During the pop star's 2018 BBC Music special, she opened up about her struggles with anxiety, saying, "I almost feel guilty that I have [anxiety] because it's just in your head and it's crazy how powerful it is," per NME. The "No Tears Left To Cry" hitmaker detailed how she would have prolonged periods where she managed to keep her anxiety under control. Eventually, though, a trigger would cause it to return, and she would have to take a couple of days to deal with it.

Advertisement

Likewise, during her 2024 appearance on the "Podcrushed" podcast, she shared that she dealt with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in her younger years. The "Victorious" alum's daily routine consisted of "rituals" such as belting out "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked" a couple of times in the shower to ensure she had given herself enough time to get properly clean. Grande also had a tendency to use excessive amounts of hand sanitizer that would cause her skin to develop cracks.

As Glamour reported, in November 2018, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share, "In all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times." The former child star continued, "If you're afraid to ask for help, don't be. You don't have to be in constant pain & you can process trauma." However, despite Grande's honesty, social media users consistently believe she is going through more than she lets on.

Advertisement