Whatever Happened To Martha Stewart's Ex Husband After Their Split?

It's not every day you hear about Martha Stewart's ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, but their messy divorce continues to make headlines decades later.

Martha and Andrew married in 1961 and went on to have their only child, Alexis Stewart, in 1965. Almost two decades later, their seemingly stable marriage unraveled in 1987, with both accusing the other of infidelity. By 1990, the divorce was finalized, marking the end of a "terrible" chapter — and Martha Stewart has never been the same since. After the split, she went on to build her lifestyle empire and date high-profile figures like Anthony Hopkins and billionaire Charles Simonyi. Andrew's post-divorce journey, however, took a different turn. Just a few years after their divorce, he married Martha's former assistant, Robyn Fairclough, who was 21 years younger (via The U.S. Sun). Their relationship, rumored to have begun as an affair, didn't last long, ending in another divorce for Andrew.

Andrew eventually found love again with Shyla Nelson Stewart, whom he married in 2016, per People. Together, they've built a quiet but successful life with a blended family of five children and three grandchildren.