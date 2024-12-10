Whatever Happened To Martha Stewart's Ex Husband After Their Split?
It's not every day you hear about Martha Stewart's ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, but their messy divorce continues to make headlines decades later.
Martha and Andrew married in 1961 and went on to have their only child, Alexis Stewart, in 1965. Almost two decades later, their seemingly stable marriage unraveled in 1987, with both accusing the other of infidelity. By 1990, the divorce was finalized, marking the end of a "terrible" chapter — and Martha Stewart has never been the same since. After the split, she went on to build her lifestyle empire and date high-profile figures like Anthony Hopkins and billionaire Charles Simonyi. Andrew's post-divorce journey, however, took a different turn. Just a few years after their divorce, he married Martha's former assistant, Robyn Fairclough, who was 21 years younger (via The U.S. Sun). Their relationship, rumored to have begun as an affair, didn't last long, ending in another divorce for Andrew.
Andrew eventually found love again with Shyla Nelson Stewart, whom he married in 2016, per People. Together, they've built a quiet but successful life with a blended family of five children and three grandchildren.
What do Andy and Shyla Nelson Stewart think of Martha Stewart's documentary?
Martha Stewart and Andrew Stewart's marriage may have ended years ago, but their messy past recently resurfaced with the release of her Netflix documentary, "Martha". In the film's trailer, Martha accuses Andrew of infidelity during their marriage, bluntly calling him a "piece of s***". In an interview with People, when asked about Andrew's thoughts on the documentary, Martha revealed that she hasn't spoken to him in over 20 years. But Andrew and his current wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart, clearly saw the trailer. In a joint Facebook post, Shyla passionately defended her husband, describing him as "one of the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I've ever known".
Shyla didn't hold back on her criticism of Martha, either. She characterized Andrew's time with the lifestyle mogul as a "painful and abusive marriage [...] which ended 40 years ago." She went on to accuse Martha of sensationalizing their relationship to promote the documentary. "While Andy quietly moved on with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage," Shyla wrote, making her disapproval known.
The resurfaced drama between Martha and Andrew highlights the messy and public fallout that often follows the end of a long marriage. While both parties have grown since their divorce, the lingering tension is a stark reminder that some wounds never fully heal.