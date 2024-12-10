The Plastic Surgery Procedure SZA Wishes She Never Had

SZA is known for being brutally honest in her song lyrics, and unlike many other dramatic celebrity transformations, where stars leave us guessing about just how they managed to so drastically alter their appearance, SZA has also been pretty open about her own plastic surgery — and the fact that she regrets it just a little. In 2024, the "Kill Bill" hitmaker spoke candidly to British Vogue about her Brazilian butt lift (BBL), admitting that she wanted a quick fix to achieve the butt of her dreams because the gym wasn't doing the job.

SZA was initially pleased with the results, explaining, "I love my butt. Don't get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I'm grateful that it looks pretty much... I don't know, sometimes natural." In retrospect, however, the singer believes it was an entirely inessential procedure. "I'm so mad I did that sh*t," she confessed, adding that the healing process was tough and she couldn't hit the gym throughout it, which meant all her progress quickly started to dwindle. "It was just so stupid," SZA lamented.

Likewise, while speaking to Elle about her stunning transformation in 2023, the "Snooze" hitmaker confirmed that she'd done her best to make the BBL worth her while in the long run. "I treat my butt like a purse," SZA quipped. "It's just there to enhance whatever else. And that's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself."

