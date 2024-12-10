The Plastic Surgery Procedure SZA Wishes She Never Had
SZA is known for being brutally honest in her song lyrics, and unlike many other dramatic celebrity transformations, where stars leave us guessing about just how they managed to so drastically alter their appearance, SZA has also been pretty open about her own plastic surgery — and the fact that she regrets it just a little. In 2024, the "Kill Bill" hitmaker spoke candidly to British Vogue about her Brazilian butt lift (BBL), admitting that she wanted a quick fix to achieve the butt of her dreams because the gym wasn't doing the job.
SZA was initially pleased with the results, explaining, "I love my butt. Don't get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I'm grateful that it looks pretty much... I don't know, sometimes natural." In retrospect, however, the singer believes it was an entirely inessential procedure. "I'm so mad I did that sh*t," she confessed, adding that the healing process was tough and she couldn't hit the gym throughout it, which meant all her progress quickly started to dwindle. "It was just so stupid," SZA lamented.
Likewise, while speaking to Elle about her stunning transformation in 2023, the "Snooze" hitmaker confirmed that she'd done her best to make the BBL worth her while in the long run. "I treat my butt like a purse," SZA quipped. "It's just there to enhance whatever else. And that's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself."
Fans praised SZA for being open about her plastic surgery
When you have an impressive net worth like SZA, the sky's the limit when it comes to making alterations to your body, and the singer noted that she might go under the knife again in the future. Needless to say, fans really appreciate her openness about something that other celebs tend to keep strictly under wraps. SZA even made it onto the infamous @igfamousbydana Instagram page, which is dedicated to providing us normal folks with expert insight into the strange, cool, and often shocking things A-listers do to their bodies. The account posted images of SZA's Brazilian butt lift, commenting on how good the singer looked and praising her for being so frank about it.
"Take notes, celebs and influencers, this is all we want from you on this. We don't even need details (although they'd be appreciated), just a simple 'yep had some work done and I love it!' Would suffice," the caption read. Before the "Nobody Gets Me" hitmaker went public with her BBL, SZA hinted that she'd undergone the procedure on her hit "SOS" album's title track. "That a** so fat, it look natural / It's not," she raps.
On "Conceited," SZA brings up the topic of cosmetic surgery again with the lyrics, "I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it." Further, it's worth noting that during her chat with Elle, the rapper insisted that she didn't get the BBL because of comments from the media or pressure from the entertainment industry. "I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, 'No, I need some more a**,'" SZA said.